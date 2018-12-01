Ticker
Hoosier Daily: December 1

Jon Sauber • TheHoosier.com
@JonSauber
Staff

Trayce Jackson-Davis announced his commitment to the Hoosiers on Friday.
Jon Lopez/Nike

Quote of the Day

"He was very good in practice yesterday, engaged. Romeo's a learner. Very coachable"
— Archie Miller on how Romeo Langford reacted to an off night at Duke

Jeff Borzello of ESPN writes about Trayce Jackson-Davis' commitment to the Hoosiers. -- Link

Zach Osterman of The Indianapolis Star details why turnovers are the Hoosiers' biggest problem heading into conference play. -- Link

Mike Miller of Hoosier Sports Report explains why Rob Phinisee is ahead of the curve. -- Link

PODCAST: Alex Bozich and Jerod Morris break down Indiana's season through seven games. -- Link

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star explains what the Hoosiers are getting in Trayce Jackson-Davis. -- Link

Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student details the impact the environment of Cameron Indoor Stadium had on the Hoosiers. -- Link

Kevin Johnston recaps the Indiana men's soccer team's victory that clinched a trip to the College Cup for The Indianapolis Star. -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}