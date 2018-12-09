Hoosier Daily, Dec. 9: What They're Saying About IU's Win Over Louisville
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
🎥 Highlights from our 68-67 win over the Louisville Cardinals‼️#IUBB pic.twitter.com/zcKEyijthX— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 8, 2018
Chris Mack in sum: Louisville matched Indiana’s effort and toughness, but obviously some areas to clean up. Big thing: When team hits offensive droughts, it has to find ways to get more stops on defense. Couple actions weren’t defended as well as he would’ve liked = points.— Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_) December 8, 2018
Final: Cathedral 81, Zionsville 74— Trevor Andershock (@INBBallSource) December 9, 2018
Armaan Franklin 27pts, 12rbs
Justin Hensley 20
James Franklin 18
Tayshawn Comer 11pts, 6ast
Isaiah Thompson 27pts, 4ast
Nathan Childress 18
Headlines
• Louisville basketball searches for lessons from loss at Indiana, writes Danielle Lerner of the Louisville Courier-Journal. -- Link
• Courier-Journal columnist Tim Sullivan explains why Chris Mack's rebuild of Louisville basketball seems ahead of schedule. -- Link
• CardinalSports.com publisher Howie Lindsey touches on three things you need to know from Saturday's dramatic showdown. -- Link ($)
• IndyStar IU insider Zach Osterman writes about how close wins are becoming part of the identity of this young, imperfect Indiana team. -- Link
• The Bloomington Herald-Times' Mike Miller and Jeremy Price break down yet another close IU win on Scoop Talk. -- Link
• It has been Rob Phinisee down the stretch that has helped IU to victory in wins against Penn State and Louisville, writes Teddy Bailey of The Hoosier Network. -- Link
• Indiana Daily Student men's basketball columnist Murphy Wheeler says IU showed its offensive potential in Saturday's win over Louisville. -- Link
• Indiana Daily Student men's basketball beat writer Cameron Drummond explained how Justin Smith and De'Ron Davis provided interior help against the Cardinals. -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.