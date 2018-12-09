🎥 Highlights from our 68-67 win over the Louisville Cardinals‼️ #IUBB pic.twitter.com/zcKEyijthX

Chris Mack in sum: Louisville matched Indiana’s effort and toughness, but obviously some areas to clean up. Big thing: When team hits offensive droughts, it has to find ways to get more stops on defense. Couple actions weren’t defended as well as he would’ve liked = points.

— IU head coach Archie Miller after the Hoosiers' win over Louisville

"We've been in this situation it seems like for the last few weeks. I anticipate it being this way for the rest of the season. So to know a group can finish or find a way to finish with its offense or defense is good."

• Louisville basketball searches for lessons from loss at Indiana, writes Danielle Lerner of the Louisville Courier-Journal. -- Link

• Courier-Journal columnist Tim Sullivan explains why Chris Mack's rebuild of Louisville basketball seems ahead of schedule. -- Link

• CardinalSports.com publisher Howie Lindsey touches on three things you need to know from Saturday's dramatic showdown. -- Link ($)

• IndyStar IU insider Zach Osterman writes about how close wins are becoming part of the identity of this young, imperfect Indiana team. -- Link

• The Bloomington Herald-Times' Mike Miller and Jeremy Price break down yet another close IU win on Scoop Talk. -- Link

• It has been Rob Phinisee down the stretch that has helped IU to victory in wins against Penn State and Louisville, writes Teddy Bailey of The Hoosier Network. -- Link

• Indiana Daily Student men's basketball columnist Murphy Wheeler says IU showed its offensive potential in Saturday's win over Louisville. -- Link

• Indiana Daily Student men's basketball beat writer Cameron Drummond explained how Justin Smith and De'Ron Davis provided interior help against the Cardinals. -- Link