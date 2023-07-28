There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

COLORADO BACK TO THE BIG 12

Colorado officially announced on Thursday that they are retuning to the Big 12 starting in 2024 after the school's Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution. The move provides Colorado with "the stability, resources, and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving," school officials said in a statement. On Wednesday, the Big 12's board of presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to accept the Buffaloes back into the conference, marking a notable achievement for Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and another blow to the Pac-12 under commissioner George Kliavkoff who has now seen three members announce plans to leave the Pac-12 in 2024 -- USC, UCLA and Colorado. Colorado's decision to leave the Pac-12 comes amid the league's near-year-long media rights negotiations with various media platforms. On Thursday, the conference released a statement on the departure of CU to the Big 12. "We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continues success and growth," the league said in a statement. "Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12."

THE GAME CHANGING WEEKS?

On Wednesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day spoke about the possibility about moving the rivalry game with Michigan away from the final week of the regular season in future football years to prevent a potential back-to-back week matchup between the two schools in the final week of the regular season and the conference title game. "I think it's worth a long discussion about where that game should be placed," Day said. "I think if it was the same as it was this past year, we would be playing back-to-back games. And who knows, maybe we'd be playing again in the Playoff. So I just think that needs to be taken into consideration. Not that we should move it, but I think it's worth talking about." Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke on Thursday on the topic and seemed to have a similar opinion on the possibility of the week Ohio State and Michigan play, but agreed with Day that The Game will have high stakes regardless of when it is played. “We'll play that whenever it's scheduled to be played,” Harbaugh said during his time on stage. “We know we're going to play it every season at least once… Right now it's played the last game of the season. I think everybody's used to that. It's part of the Thanksgiving tradition now. So that's when we'll expect it.”

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

BRONNY JAMES RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL