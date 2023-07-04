There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

CONFERENCE ALIGNMENT IN 2023

Texas and Oklahoma got the conference realignment gears going all the way back in 2021 when they announced their move to the SEC, which is scheduled to complete in 2024. However, the Longhorns and Sooners' move, sparked plenty of movement for schools across the country, with many of those new homes coming official on July 1. Here is a look at updated conference members across college athletics ahead of the 2023-24 season(s). Big 12 - Baylor - BYU - Cincinnati - Houston - Iowa State - Kansas - Kansas State - Oklahoma - Oklahoma State - TCU - Texas - Texas Tech - UCF - West Virginia American Athletic Conference (AAC) - Charlotte - East Carolina - Florida Atlantic - Memphis - Navy (football only) - North Texas - Rice - SMU - Temple - Tulane - Tulsa - UAB - USF - UTSA - Wichita State (all sports excluding football) Conference USA

- FIU - Jacksonville State - Liberty - Louisiana Tech - Middle Tennessee - New Mexico St - Sam Houston - UTEP - Western Kentucky Sun Belt - Appalachian State - Arkansas State - Coastal Carolina - Georgia Southern - Georgia State - James Madison - Louisiana - Marshall - Old Dominion - South Alabama - Southern Miss - Texas State - Troy - Louisiana Monroe

OHIO STATE'S HIT AND MISS

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day had a hell of a hit-and-miss on a pair of Chicago defensive line/EDGE prospects on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, the Buckeyes surprised the country landing five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott over Notre Dame and several other schools. Scott is a Chicago St. Ignatius prospect and is the No. 8 overall recruit in the country and the No. 1 defensive tackle nationally. However, the Buckeyes were surprised that EDGE Marquise Lightfoot, a Chicago Kenwood four-star ranked No. 86 in the country -- committed to Miami (Fla.) on Monday afternoon over other finalists Ohio State, Illinois, USC, Alabama and Georgia. The Buckeyes have the No. 2 overall ranked class in the country with 17 players committed to the program. Ohio State has the country's best average star ranking, narrowly ahead of Georgia.

GREG HEIAR HIRED AT MISSOURI JUCO

Mineral Area College, JUCO in Missouri, announced the hiring of former New Mexico basketball coach Greg Heiar less than six months after he was fired over a hazing scandal that occurred among his Aggie team at New Mexico. The hazing allegations include sexual allegations from former players, including that members of the New Mexico coaching staff were aware of the incidents. The statement on Mineral Area College's website on Heiar's hiring said, "they received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond." Prior to his firing, New Mexico held a 9-15 overall record.