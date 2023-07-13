HOOSIER DAILY: Collectives team up, Ngongba's list, Big 12 expansion
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
SEVEN NIL COLLECTIVES TEAMING UP
Seven NIL collectives in college sports are teaming up to form The Collective Association in hopes of helping to "advocate for student-athletes, share best practices and act as a unified voice to shape the development of the NIL market and beyond."
The group formed weeks after the NCAA released a memo saying that their NIL rules supersede state laws.
“That itself, right, wrong or however you feel, is clearly a problem and creates confusion for all parties,” Spencer Harris said to the Athletic. “Everyone is confused and doesn’t know how to operate. What we want to help do is create a potential framework for how we can all operate together.”
The group of collectives supports Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, USC, Michigan and Penn State. One of their goals is to help create a certification process for NIL agents, something that currently does not exist. In addition, the group wants to eventually help create a revenue-sharing model with athletes that would not require them to become employees.
“It may take one year, three years, five years, 10 years. I don’t know. But I think it’s really clear that it doesn’t make sense for student-athletes not to have a piece of these massive revenue opportunities that are all currently going elsewhere,” Harris said. “We don’t have the perfect model today but we want to come together and work toward creating solutions toward that concept of revenue sharing.”
Class of 2024 four-star big man Patrick Ngongba told Joe Tipton of On3 that he has cut his list of schools to a final eight. Kansas State, UConn, Indiana, Providence, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and MIchigan are still fighting for the top-30 overall prospect.
Kansas State was the first program to host Ngongba -- how just won Peach Jam with Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit -- for an official visit. Jerome Tang's program hosted him for a weekend last fall. Both K-State and UConn have personal connections with Ngogba from the Virgin Islands.
Indiana has started to show more attention to Ngongba on the recruiting trail. He's been impressive in his play this summer, especially on the defensive side. He's a strong rim protector and he's also showing progression on the offensive side. In the Peach Jam final, he converted on a 3-pointer while being fouled.
BIG 12 CONTINUES TO BE OPEN TO FURTHER EXPANSION
The Big 12 officially welcomed four schools -- BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF -- at the start of July, but league commissioner Brett Yormark said on Wednesday at Big 12 media days that the league is still open to expansion "if opportunity presents itself."
“We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later,” Yormark said. “But as I’ve always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible. If we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it.”
The Big 12 is set to lose the league's two most powerful brands -- Texas and Oklahoma -- prior to the 2024-25 seasons and will return to 12 members that year. But the conference has openly been connected to Colorado and Arizona. Both Utah and Arizona State have also been rumored to be of interest to the Big 12 should the Pac-12 not reach a quality media rights deal --- which is still being negotiated.
“As it relates to a school that is non-Power 5, if they create value and they align well with our goals and objectives, it’s a conversation we’ll consider having,” Yormark said.
