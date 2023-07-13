There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

SEVEN NIL COLLECTIVES TEAMING UP

Seven NIL collectives in college sports are teaming up to form The Collective Association in hopes of helping to "advocate for student-athletes, share best practices and act as a unified voice to shape the development of the NIL market and beyond." The group formed weeks after the NCAA released a memo saying that their NIL rules supersede state laws. “That itself, right, wrong or however you feel, is clearly a problem and creates confusion for all parties,” Spencer Harris said to the Athletic. “Everyone is confused and doesn’t know how to operate. What we want to help do is create a potential framework for how we can all operate together.” The group of collectives supports Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida State, USC, Michigan and Penn State. One of their goals is to help create a certification process for NIL agents, something that currently does not exist. In addition, the group wants to eventually help create a revenue-sharing model with athletes that would not require them to become employees. “It may take one year, three years, five years, 10 years. I don’t know. But I think it’s really clear that it doesn’t make sense for student-athletes not to have a piece of these massive revenue opportunities that are all currently going elsewhere,” Harris said. “We don’t have the perfect model today but we want to come together and work toward creating solutions toward that concept of revenue sharing.”

Class of 2024 four-star big man Patrick Ngongba told Joe Tipton of On3 that he has cut his list of schools to a final eight. Kansas State, UConn, Indiana, Providence, Kansas, Duke, Kentucky and MIchigan are still fighting for the top-30 overall prospect. Kansas State was the first program to host Ngongba -- how just won Peach Jam with Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit -- for an official visit. Jerome Tang's program hosted him for a weekend last fall. Both K-State and UConn have personal connections with Ngogba from the Virgin Islands. Indiana has started to show more attention to Ngongba on the recruiting trail. He's been impressive in his play this summer, especially on the defensive side. He's a strong rim protector and he's also showing progression on the offensive side. In the Peach Jam final, he converted on a 3-pointer while being fouled.

BIG 12 CONTINUES TO BE OPEN TO FURTHER EXPANSION