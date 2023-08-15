HOOSIER DAILY: Carter on Bednarik list, soccer's scrimmage, VB scrimmage
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
CARTER ON BEDNARIK LIST
Hoosier rusher Andre Carter was named to the preseason Bednarik Watch list on Monday, the award honors the country's best defensive player at the conclusion of the season.
A Western Michigan transfer, Carter is entering his first season with Indiana in 2023 after 47 career games played with the Broncos in the MAC. He's totaled 12.5 sacks in his career and 28 total tackles for loss as an edge rusher. He's also forced five fumbles and caught an interception.
The award was first presented in 1994 and is named after Chuck Bednarik, an All-American at Penn and star with the Eagles in the NFL before being elected to both the college and pro football Hall of Fame.
MEN'S SOCCER PREPARING FOR SECOND SCRIMMAGE
Indiana's men's soccer team is playing their second preseason exhibition game on Tuesday night against Bowling Green at Grand Park Sports Complex ins Westfield, Ind.
The Hoosiers defeated Wright State 1-0 on Friday in their first scrimmage of in preparation for the season, which officially opens on Aug. 24 against Notre Dame on the road.
Indiana enters the 2023 season as the preseason No. 2 ranked team in the polls after a late-season surge in the NCAA Tournament propelled the Hoosiers into a strong offseason.
VOLLEYBALL SETS SCRIMMAGE DATE
On Saturday, the Indiana volleyball team is hosting the Cream and Crimson scrimmage at Wilkinson Hall.
Slated to start at 2:00, Indiana is splitting their roster into two teams and will play two sets to 25 before a final third set to 15 points. After the open scrimmage for fans, players will be available for photos and autographs on the court.
Indiana finished .500 last season in Big Ten play and return All-Big Ten setter Camryn Haworth this season, giving Indiana a strong piece at the most important position.
Admission to the scrimmage on Saturday is free. The Hoosiers officially open the season on Aug. 25 against New Hampshire.
