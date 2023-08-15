There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

CARTER ON BEDNARIK LIST

Hoosier rusher Andre Carter was named to the preseason Bednarik Watch list on Monday, the award honors the country's best defensive player at the conclusion of the season. A Western Michigan transfer, Carter is entering his first season with Indiana in 2023 after 47 career games played with the Broncos in the MAC. He's totaled 12.5 sacks in his career and 28 total tackles for loss as an edge rusher. He's also forced five fumbles and caught an interception. The award was first presented in 1994 and is named after Chuck Bednarik, an All-American at Penn and star with the Eagles in the NFL before being elected to both the college and pro football Hall of Fame.

MEN'S SOCCER PREPARING FOR SECOND SCRIMMAGE

Indiana's men's soccer team is playing their second preseason exhibition game on Tuesday night against Bowling Green at Grand Park Sports Complex ins Westfield, Ind. The Hoosiers defeated Wright State 1-0 on Friday in their first scrimmage of in preparation for the season, which officially opens on Aug. 24 against Notre Dame on the road. Indiana enters the 2023 season as the preseason No. 2 ranked team in the polls after a late-season surge in the NCAA Tournament propelled the Hoosiers into a strong offseason.

VOLLEYBALL SETS SCRIMMAGE DATE