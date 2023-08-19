HOOSIER DAILY: Captains named, Hohlt's moment, exhibition for good cause
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
INDIANA NAMES CAPTAINS
Indiana named seniors Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway captains ahead of the 2023-24 season, first reported by 247Sports.
Johnson is a captain in an extra year of eligibility granted from the NCAA after breaking his foot about a dozen games into the 2022-23 season with the Hoosiers. In 45 games with Indiana -- all starts -- Johnson is averaging just over 11.5 points with 5.0 assists while drastically improving his shooting numbers from earlier in his career with PItt.
Galloway, who is entering his fourth season with the program, served as Indiana's secondary ballhandler last season after Johnson's injury in the IU loss at Kansas. Along with now Los Angeles Laker Jalen Hood-Schifino, Galloway helped orchestrate the Indiana offense to a Round of 32 appearance i the NCAA Tournament.
Last season, Galloway averaged 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds with 2.1 assists. He also saw his 3-point percentage skyrocket to better than 46 percent as a junior to mark a career-high.
Indiana's third season under head coach Mike Woodson officially begins on Nov. 7 vs. Florida Gulf Coast.
HOHLT HONORED WITH SCHOLARSHIP
On Thursday night, Indiana head coach Tom Allen surprised walk-on linebacker Matt Hohlt with a scholarship in front of the whole team during a meeting.
"Those are always special. Wherever you see them from, it’s always a pretty cool thing. But when you know so much about him and how hard he has worked," Allen said on Friday. "
You saw the response. It’s always a good response, but that was pretty passionate. Just so genuine for our guys. They love him, the respect him.
"He works so hard. He’s a really good football player. Really good instincts. But it’s the details. It’s the way he works, prepares, practices and everything is such a high level. It allows him to be very effective. He was a very good player for us last year and he earned it."
Last season, Hohlt played in 10 games for the Hoosiers and totaled 19 tackles with a1.5 tackles for loss at linebacker. His best performances came in the final weeks of the season when he recorded eight combined tackles in losses at Rutger sand to Penn State. This season, Hohlt projects as a rotational piece in Indiana's linebacking core.
"With him getting put on the board for the Swarm D is a big deal. We’ve put guys up on that wall that represent the culture on our side of the football defensively," Allen said. "And we got him put up there on that and then I had the chance to announce him as a scholarship award winner. It was pretty cool – an awesome night."
AN EXHIBITION FOR A GREAT CAUSE
Illinois and Kansas basketball jointly announced a preseason exhibition game on Friday that will be played on Oct. 29 to help wildfire relief efforts in the Maui city of Lahaina.
Big Ten Network will stream the game between the Fighting Illini and Jayhawks and all proceeds from the contest will go to the Hawai Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.
"It is heartbreaking to see the loss of life and devastation from the fires that have ravaged Lahaina," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "The Maui Invitational is an integral part of college basketball, and we are thinking of everyone on the island of Maui who have felt the impact of this tragedy. Bill and I talked immediately about how we could come together to help, and turning our closed scrimmage into a charity exhibition is a way we can use our sport to make an impact. The spotlight of this game, heightened by Bill's return to Champaign, should raise meaningful dollars that will go directly to help the community of Lahaina."
Kansas head coach Bill Self, a two-time national championship winner with the Jayhawks, coached Illinois from 2000-03. The exhibition game in Champaign is his first return to Illinois' campus for a game since his departure for the KU job.
"For decades, the Maui Invitational and the city of Lahaina have been very important to college basketball and our thoughts and prayers go to that entire community as they recover from such a tragic event. Brad and I discussed how our private scrimmage could become an exhibition game to raise money to benefit the so many affected by the recent catastrophic fires in Maui. We both felt this would be a great way for our programs to create awareness to help this cause.
"This upcoming season will be the sixth time my teams have participated in this event," Self added. "The people of Maui have always made our stay a lifelong highlight. This is a small way we can help a community that has been so good to so many for so long."
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE