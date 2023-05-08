HOOSIER DAILY: Bronny decides, baseball and softball sweep
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.
BRONNY FIGHTS ON
On Saturday, Bronny James -- the son of LeBron James -- announced his commitment to USC, choosing the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon.
Bronny is the most recognizable high school athlete in America, and he now gets to stay in his hometown and play for potential Pac-12 favorite USC alongside a top-10 ranked recruiting class that features Isaiah Collier.
USC also returns guard Boogie Ellis, who was an All-Pac-12 member last season after averaging 17.7 points while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc last season for the Trojans. Kobe Johnson also returns after averaging close to nine points and five rebounds last season for USC, too.
James' commitment to USC makes the Trojans one of the most appealing teams in the country for the 2023-24 under head coach Andy Enfield who has led the Trojans to three straight NCAA Tournaments.
Reminder: If Bronny is at USC for more than one season -- which seems unlikely based on current NBA Draft projections -- he'd play in the Big Ten in the 2024-25 season.
BASEBALL ENDS SEASON WITH SWEEP
Indiana baseball ended their regular season with a sweep of Northwestern after beating the Wildcats 11-9 on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.
The Hoosiers scored five runs in the top of the first inning before scoring four more runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 9-5 lead to the top of the fifth inning. The Hoosiers and Wildcats both scored a pair of runs in the seventh inning before Northwestern scored one in the bottom of the ninth.
Phillip Glasser, Bobby Whalen and Josh Pyne all scored two runs for the Hoosiers on Sunday in the win.
Indiana is back in action on Wednesday on the road at Xavier before a weekend series against Purdue.
SOFTBALL, KERN REACH SEASON MILSETON
Indiana reached 40 regular season wins this weekend after sweeping Michigan State to conclude the regular season. The Hoosiers won Sunday's game 3-1.
Freshman standout Taryn Kern scored a run for the Hoosiers on Sunday and reached base three times with a hit and a pair of walks. In Saturday's win over the Spartans, Kern recorded her 40th RBI on the season, setting the program record. The RBI came in the bottom of the fourth when she roped a double to bring in the run.
Indiana finished the season in second place in the Big Ten and IU ends the regular season on a nine-game winning streak. The Hoosiers are set to play the winner of Michigan and Penn State on May 11 at 2:30 in the conference Tournament.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE