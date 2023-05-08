There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

On Saturday, Bronny James -- the son of LeBron James -- announced his commitment to USC, choosing the Trojans over Ohio State and Oregon.

Bronny is the most recognizable high school athlete in America, and he now gets to stay in his hometown and play for potential Pac-12 favorite USC alongside a top-10 ranked recruiting class that features Isaiah Collier.

USC also returns guard Boogie Ellis, who was an All-Pac-12 member last season after averaging 17.7 points while shooting 38.6 percent from beyond the arc last season for the Trojans. Kobe Johnson also returns after averaging close to nine points and five rebounds last season for USC, too.

James' commitment to USC makes the Trojans one of the most appealing teams in the country for the 2023-24 under head coach Andy Enfield who has led the Trojans to three straight NCAA Tournaments.

Reminder: If Bronny is at USC for more than one season -- which seems unlikely based on current NBA Draft projections -- he'd play in the Big Ten in the 2024-25 season.