There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

On Thursday, the Big 12 and Colorado officially announced a renewed partnership with the Buffaloes set to return to a conference they help establish back in 1996. But the Big 12 is not done looking for new members, according to reports.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continues to target Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and UConn as part of plans to expand the league past the currents13 members slated to be in the conference at the start of the 2024-25 academic and athletic calendars.

Yormak would prefer the Big 12 to reach 14 members, according to the Athletic's Max Olson, and 14 league members is more likely than 16 unless the Pac-12 completely implodes, which is possible if Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff is unable to secure a quality media rights deal to compete with the near $32 million annually Big 12 schools are anticipating in their new contract.

The Big 12's commissioner "doesn’t want these schools reluctantly backing into the Big 12 solely because of a disappointing TV deal. He wants members who seriously buy what he’s selling," Olson wrote.

The Big Ten and SEC are the two most powerful conferences in college sports and will be for the foreseeable future. But the Big 12 has made it clear it wants to be No. 3.