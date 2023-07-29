HOOSIER DAILY: Big 12 still looking to add, Harbaugh quiet on suspension
BIG 12 LOOKING TO ADD FURTHER
On Thursday, the Big 12 and Colorado officially announced a renewed partnership with the Buffaloes set to return to a conference they help establish back in 1996. But the Big 12 is not done looking for new members, according to reports.
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continues to target Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and UConn as part of plans to expand the league past the currents13 members slated to be in the conference at the start of the 2024-25 academic and athletic calendars.
Yormak would prefer the Big 12 to reach 14 members, according to the Athletic's Max Olson, and 14 league members is more likely than 16 unless the Pac-12 completely implodes, which is possible if Pac-12 commissioner George Kilavkoff is unable to secure a quality media rights deal to compete with the near $32 million annually Big 12 schools are anticipating in their new contract.
The Big 12's commissioner "doesn’t want these schools reluctantly backing into the Big 12 solely because of a disappointing TV deal. He wants members who seriously buy what he’s selling," Olson wrote.
The Big Ten and SEC are the two most powerful conferences in college sports and will be for the foreseeable future. But the Big 12 has made it clear it wants to be No. 3.
HARBAUGH QUIET ON SUSPENSION
On Thursday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he can't discuss the ongoing investigation of NCAA violations inside his program that could lead to a four-game suspension.
"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that ongoing situation," Harbaugh said. "I'd love to lay it all out there. There's nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time."
Harbaugh is facing a Level I violation -- the most significant according to NCAA rules -- for lying to the NCAA while they continued their investigation into recruiting violations. Harbaugh would miss games against East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers should he officially receive the four-game suspension.
As a program, Michigan is facing four Level II violations.
FIFTH LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST NORTHWESTERN
Former Northwestern LB Simba Short is now the fifth former Wildcat football to file a lawsuit against the school, saying he suffered emotional and psychological trauma from being hazed while in the program.
Short played at Northwestern for two seasons in 2015-16 before medically retiring. He is the second player to publicly identify himself in a lawsuit against the school. Short's lawsuit alleges that former head coach Pat Fitzgerald "knew or should have known" about the hazing alleged hazing activities in the program. Fitzgerald, who was fired for cause on July 10 after originally receiving just a two-week suspension, has maintained that he had no knowledge of the alleged hazing practices.
The lawsuit says the alleged hazing activities led Short to a "mental health crisis" and self-harm incident that led to him being in the hospital in 2016.
No former Northwestern players are named in the lawsuit.
