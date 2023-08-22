HOOSIER DAILY: Basketball adds walk-ons, soccer voted second in B1G
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
HOOSIER HOOPS ADDS TWO WALK-ONS
Indiana basketball added two walk-ons to their 2023-24 roster on Monday, as first reported by 247Sports.
Jordan Rayford, an Air Force transfer, and junior college product Jackson Creel are joining Mike Woodson's third team at Indiana. Rayford did not appear in any games last season for Air Force, but he is listed at 6-foot-5 and adds depth to the Hoosier backcourt after Jakai Newton was forced to undergo surgery last week as he continues to heal from a microfracture in his knee -- an injury sustained in high school.
Creel comes to Indiana after playing at Rend Lake in Illinois. he averaged close to 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last season while averaging more than 3.5 assists per game. He also shot 36 percent from the 3-point line.
Indiana now has five walk-ons on their 2023-24. Joining Rayford and Creel are Shaan Burke, James Goodis, and Ian Stephens.
MEN'S SOCCER PICKED SECOND IN THE BIG TEN
The Indiana men's soccer team is the preseason No. 2 team in the country behind only Syracuse entering the season. But that's apparently not good enough to be picked as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten.
Maryland was picked by the conference's coaches as the preseason favorite entering the season. The Terps are the No. 14 team in the country in the United States Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.
Full Big Ten soccer poll:
1. Maryland
2. Indiana
3. Ohio State
4. Rutgers
5. Penn State
6. Wisconsin
7. Michigan State
8. Northwestern
9. Michigan
In the preseason players-to-watch poll, Indiana had three players selected. Juniors Patrick McDonald and Sam Saver were recognized alongside Collins Oduro, a freshman forward.
MICHIGAN SUSPENDS HARBAUGH THREE GAMES
Michigan announced a three-game suspension for head football coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday for his involvement in the NCAA's investigation into recruiting violations and his unwillingness to cooperate with investigators.
Harbaugh will miss Michigan's first three games of the season when the Wolverines host East Carolina, UNLC and Bowling Green. The decision to suspend Harbaugh comes after a negotiated resolution between the school and the NCAA for a four-game suspension was not approved by the Committee on Infractions.
“While the ongoing NCAA matter continues through the NCAA process, today’s announcement is our way of addressing mistakes that our department has agreed to in an attempt to further that process,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel said in a statement. “We will continue to support coach Harbaugh, his staff, and our outstanding student-athletes. Per the NCAA’s guidelines, we cannot comment further until the matter is resolved.”
The decision to self-impose a penalty on Harbaugh, Michigan hopes, will mitigate any future punishment coming from the NCAA for his involvement in the investigation and the recruiting allegations against the Michigan football program. However, because the Committee on Infractions ruled against permitting a four-game suspension to start this season, it's likely the committee is seeking a harsher penalty for Harbaugh -- and potentially his program -- in the future when the investigation is completed.
"“I will continue to do what I always do and what I always tell our players and my kids at home, ‘Don’t get bitter, get better,’” Harbaugh said.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE