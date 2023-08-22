There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HOOSIER HOOPS ADDS TWO WALK-ONS

Indiana basketball added two walk-ons to their 2023-24 roster on Monday, as first reported by 247Sports. Jordan Rayford, an Air Force transfer, and junior college product Jackson Creel are joining Mike Woodson's third team at Indiana. Rayford did not appear in any games last season for Air Force, but he is listed at 6-foot-5 and adds depth to the Hoosier backcourt after Jakai Newton was forced to undergo surgery last week as he continues to heal from a microfracture in his knee -- an injury sustained in high school. Creel comes to Indiana after playing at Rend Lake in Illinois. he averaged close to 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last season while averaging more than 3.5 assists per game. He also shot 36 percent from the 3-point line. Indiana now has five walk-ons on their 2023-24. Joining Rayford and Creel are Shaan Burke, James Goodis, and Ian Stephens.

MEN'S SOCCER PICKED SECOND IN THE BIG TEN

The Indiana men's soccer team is the preseason No. 2 team in the country behind only Syracuse entering the season. But that's apparently not good enough to be picked as the preseason favorite in the Big Ten. Maryland was picked by the conference's coaches as the preseason favorite entering the season. The Terps are the No. 14 team in the country in the United States Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll. Full Big Ten soccer poll: 1. Maryland 2. Indiana 3. Ohio State 4. Rutgers 5. Penn State 6. Wisconsin 7. Michigan State 8. Northwestern 9. Michigan In the preseason players-to-watch poll, Indiana had three players selected. Juniors Patrick McDonald and Sam Saver were recognized alongside Collins Oduro, a freshman forward.

