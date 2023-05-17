There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HOOSIERS WIN FINAL HOME GAME

Indiana baseball closed their home season with a 6-2 win over Evansville on Tuesday, improving the Hoosiers record to 39-14 on the season. Indiana took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning and then tacked another on in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 3-1 score. After a scoreless fifth inning and the top of the sixth, Indiana created separation with two runs in the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh. Centerfielder Bobby Whalen went 2-for-4 on Tuesday and came around to score a pair of runs in the Hoosier's win. Whalen also drove a run in for Indiana in the third inning with a homer to right field on a 3-2 pitch. Indiana now prepares to end the regular season with a weekend road series at Michigan State starting on Thursday. The games are televised on Big Ten Network.

ROWING TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana women's rowing team is competing in the NCAA Championships for the seventh time in nine seasons after Indiana was selected as one of 22 teams on Tuesday. "It's exciting. We're fired up," IU head rowing coach Steve Peterson said. "They worked really, really hard. I think, especially towards the end of the spring here, when we got into Big Tens, they were really focused, they had a lot of good goals, and I think they just stepped up to make sure that they achieved them. "One of the goals was doing better than we've ever done at Big Tens, and we did that. Another one was to get to the NCAA Championships, and they've now achieved that. We have other goals moving forward from here, and we're just excited about it." Starting May 26, Indiana will travel to Pannsauken, New Jersey to compete against the other 21 teams in the field. This season the Hoosiers finished third in the Big Ten Rowing Championships, a program record with three IU boats medaling to also tie a record.

