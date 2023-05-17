HOOSIER DAILY: Baseball wins final home game, rowing to NCAA, ACC turmoil
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them
HOOSIERS WIN FINAL HOME GAME
Indiana baseball closed their home season with a 6-2 win over Evansville on Tuesday, improving the Hoosiers record to 39-14 on the season.
Indiana took the lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning and then tacked another on in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 3-1 score. After a scoreless fifth inning and the top of the sixth, Indiana created separation with two runs in the sixth and a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Centerfielder Bobby Whalen went 2-for-4 on Tuesday and came around to score a pair of runs in the Hoosier's win. Whalen also drove a run in for Indiana in the third inning with a homer to right field on a 3-2 pitch.
Indiana now prepares to end the regular season with a weekend road series at Michigan State starting on Thursday. The games are televised on Big Ten Network.
ROWING TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Indiana women's rowing team is competing in the NCAA Championships for the seventh time in nine seasons after Indiana was selected as one of 22 teams on Tuesday.
"It's exciting. We're fired up," IU head rowing coach Steve Peterson said. "They worked really, really hard. I think, especially towards the end of the spring here, when we got into Big Tens, they were really focused, they had a lot of good goals, and I think they just stepped up to make sure that they achieved them.
"One of the goals was doing better than we've ever done at Big Tens, and we did that. Another one was to get to the NCAA Championships, and they've now achieved that. We have other goals moving forward from here, and we're just excited about it."
Starting May 26, Indiana will travel to Pannsauken, New Jersey to compete against the other 21 teams in the field. This season the Hoosiers finished third in the Big Ten Rowing Championships, a program record with three IU boats medaling to also tie a record.
ACC REVENUE DISTRIBUTION DRAMA
On Monday reports surfaced of seven ACC schools voicing frustration over the future revenue distribution gap between the conference's best football programs and the Big Ten and SEC.
There was a move forward on Tuesday towards an uneven revenue distribution model that appears to be gaining momentum, according to reports, though. Currently, the ACC's revenue is divided equally among league members, but discussions from league administrators are pointing to schools that have more postseason success getting a larger share of the money, including more than $10 million annually than some of the ACC's other members.
ACC schools are tied to the conference through 2036 unless they are able to break the league's grant of rights, which is being examined by lawyers at several of the conference's member schools.
"Everyone has taken a look at the grant of rights," one athletic director said to ESPN. "You'd be crazy not to. But no one is going anywhere."
If a school were to leave the ACC, they would owe the conference an exit fee of about $120 million dollars and they would lose the ability to broadcast home games because of the grant of rights that was signed under the current ACC broadcast package. Both the Big Ten and SEC schools are expected to bring in about $30 million more dollars annually starting this year under broadcast packages.
""We have this gap, and the gap is just not about the money," Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "It's about schools being able to take those dollars and translate it into potentially NIL opportunities for student athletes. So forget about the fact that you might go and steal a coach if you have more money. Now it's going to get better players. That's where the rubber hits the road."
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE HOOSIER'S MESSAGE BOARDS
-- SUBSCRIBE TO THE HOOSIER'S YOUTUBE