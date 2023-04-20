There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories

Indiana scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning on Wednesday to beat Cincinnati on the road and improve their record to 27-11 on the season.

The Hoosiers nearly blew it in the bottom of the ninth inning before a deep fly to centerfield secured the 11-9 win for Indiana after the Bearcats scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Boosted by a five-run second inning, the Hoosiers led 7-0 after the first three frames, but the Cincinnati offense responded with four runs in the fifth inning before the Hoosier offense put the game out of reach with the four-run seventh, which included a home run for outfielder Devin Taylor, who had three RBI in the win for Indiana.

Indiana is looking to extend their four-game winning streak on Friday against Ohio in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams that will be played in Bloomington. The first pitch on Friday is slated for 6:00 p.m.