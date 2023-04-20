HOOSIER DAILY: Baseball wins, all-time swimmer returning
There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories
BASEBALL WINS A HIGH-SCORING AFFAIR
Indiana scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning on Wednesday to beat Cincinnati on the road and improve their record to 27-11 on the season.
The Hoosiers nearly blew it in the bottom of the ninth inning before a deep fly to centerfield secured the 11-9 win for Indiana after the Bearcats scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Boosted by a five-run second inning, the Hoosiers led 7-0 after the first three frames, but the Cincinnati offense responded with four runs in the fifth inning before the Hoosier offense put the game out of reach with the four-run seventh, which included a home run for outfielder Devin Taylor, who had three RBI in the win for Indiana.
Indiana is looking to extend their four-game winning streak on Friday against Ohio in the first game of a three-game series between the two teams that will be played in Bloomington. The first pitch on Friday is slated for 6:00 p.m.
SWIMMING CHAMPION RETURNING FOR FIFTH SEASON
Brendan Burns, a two-time NCAA Champion and Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, is returning to the Hoosiers for a fifth season.
Indiana has won consecutive Big Ten Championships with Burns being the team's top scorer in each of the last two NCAA Championships. Burns helped the Hoosiers to back-to-back top-five finishes the last two seasons.
A 19-time All-American, Burns holds the program record in the 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard backstroke, 200-yard butterfly, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.
Burns won the 2023 title in the 100-yard backstroke and was named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Championships for a third-straight season this past year. He is the only swimmer in conference history to win the 200 back, 200 fly double at the Big Ten Championships --- and he's done it three different times in his career.
FRESHMAN IS FINALIST FOR PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Freshman Taryn Kern is one of 25 finalists for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award.
Kern leads the country in home runs this season (18), and now holds the Indiana program record for homers in a single season after passing Hall of Famer Michelle Venturella's record.
Despite being just a freshman, Kern is hitting a team-high .417 this season and had 48 hits. She leads the Big Ten in slugging percentage, OBS, OPS, RBI, home runs, walks and hit by pitch while ranking second in the Big Ten in average and runs scored.
Kern is the only freshman on the award's list, which will be shortened on May 3 to 10 finalists before the winner is announced on May 17.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.