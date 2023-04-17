There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories

Indiana baseball secured a series win over Illinois on Saturday when they won both games of a doubleheader. The Hoosiers won the first game on Saturday 6-4 and then blew out the Illini 16-3 in the nightcap 16-3 after losing the first game of the weekend 7-5.

In the Hoosiers series-clinching win, the offense recorded 18 hits. Right fielder Devin Taylor had a team-high four RBI. But infielders Phillip Glasser and Josh Pyne also contributed three RBI for the Hoosier offense.

Starting pitcher Brooks Ey went 6.0 innings and allowed only two earned runs on just five hits.

After taking the weekend series, Indiana now sits 9-3 in the Big Ten, which is behind Nebraksa who is an impressive 7-2 in league play. Overall, Indiana is 25-11 and Nebraska is 21-11-1 on the season.

Indiana is back in action on Tuesday against Louisville, the Cardinals 26-9 overall this season, but just 8-7 in ACC play this year.