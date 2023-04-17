HOOSIER DAILY: Baseball stays hot,
BASEBALL STAYS HOT
Indiana baseball secured a series win over Illinois on Saturday when they won both games of a doubleheader. The Hoosiers won the first game on Saturday 6-4 and then blew out the Illini 16-3 in the nightcap 16-3 after losing the first game of the weekend 7-5.
In the Hoosiers series-clinching win, the offense recorded 18 hits. Right fielder Devin Taylor had a team-high four RBI. But infielders Phillip Glasser and Josh Pyne also contributed three RBI for the Hoosier offense.
Starting pitcher Brooks Ey went 6.0 innings and allowed only two earned runs on just five hits.
After taking the weekend series, Indiana now sits 9-3 in the Big Ten, which is behind Nebraksa who is an impressive 7-2 in league play. Overall, Indiana is 25-11 and Nebraska is 21-11-1 on the season.
Indiana is back in action on Tuesday against Louisville, the Cardinals 26-9 overall this season, but just 8-7 in ACC play this year.
WOMEN'S WATER POLO SINKS SANTA CLARA
Indiana's women's water polo team beat Santa Clara 15-1 on Sunday to improve their record to 17-12 as they end the regular season. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 17 in the country and are led by senior Zoe Crouch had a pair of Indiana's eight first-half goals on Sunday.
Goalie graduate student Mary Askew kept Santa Clara (10-18) scoreless in the first period with five saves.
Indiana now advances to the MPSF Championship, which start on Friday before the NCAA Championships, which start on May 12.
CLAY CONTINUES TO MOLD HER LEGACY
Maddie Dalton has established herself as one of Indiana's all-time runners. Dalton moved into sole possession of No. 7 all-time in Indiana history in the 1500 meters on Saturday.
Running in the Bryan Clay Invitational, Dalton ran a personal best of 4:18, which was .26 seconds better than her previous best time. Dalton breaks Indiana's all-time record, which was held by Jenean Sorrelis (1990).
Jenna Barker also ran a personal record in the 1500 meters in the second consecutive outing, crossing the finish line in 4:20.22.