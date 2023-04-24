There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

BASEBALL SWEEPS

After beating Ohio 9-2 on Sunday, the Indiana baseball team secured a weekend sweep of the Bobcats. The Hoosiers won the first game of the three-game series 9-8 on Friday night before the bats exploded for 17 runs on Saturday in a dominant 15-run win. The bats stayed hot again on Sunday with the Hoosiers jumping out to a 3-2 lead at the conclusion of the third inning. Indiana scored a pair of runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings on Sunday to secure a dominant sweep of Ohio. Indiana has now won five straight games and has improved their record to 30-11 on the season with an impressive 22-1 home record.

SOFTBALL SWEEPS RUTGERS

Indiana scored a run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings on Sunday to clinch a comeback and series-sweeping win over Rutgers. The Hoosiers won the first game of the series 7-3 before a dominant 9-0 win on Saturday. Then, on Sunday Indiana's comeback win helped improve their record to 12-5 in Big Ten play this season. Right fielder Cora Bassett scored a pair of runs for Indiana on Sunday while second baseman Tayrn Kern and first baseman Sarah Stone drove in two runs each.

TENNIS HOSTING B1G TOURNAMENT