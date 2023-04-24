HOOSIER DAILY: Baseball, softball sweep, Tennis hosting B1G Tourney
There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.
BASEBALL SWEEPS
After beating Ohio 9-2 on Sunday, the Indiana baseball team secured a weekend sweep of the Bobcats.
The Hoosiers won the first game of the three-game series 9-8 on Friday night before the bats exploded for 17 runs on Saturday in a dominant 15-run win. The bats stayed hot again on Sunday with the Hoosiers jumping out to a 3-2 lead at the conclusion of the third inning. Indiana scored a pair of runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings on Sunday to secure a dominant sweep of Ohio.
Indiana has now won five straight games and has improved their record to 30-11 on the season with an impressive 22-1 home record.
SOFTBALL SWEEPS RUTGERS
Indiana scored a run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings on Sunday to clinch a comeback and series-sweeping win over Rutgers.
The Hoosiers won the first game of the series 7-3 before a dominant 9-0 win on Saturday. Then, on Sunday Indiana's comeback win helped improve their record to 12-5 in Big Ten play this season.
Right fielder Cora Bassett scored a pair of runs for Indiana on Sunday while second baseman Tayrn Kern and first baseman Sarah Stone drove in two runs each.
TENNIS HOSTING B1G TOURNAMENT
Indiana's men's tennis program is hosting the Big Ten Tournament starting on Thursday with the Hoosiers starting a match against eighth-seeded Penn State.
All of the tournament's matches are going to be played at the IU Tennis Center or the outdoor Varsity Courts, depending on weather cooperation from Mother Nature.
Indiana is the No. 9 in the conference tournament with Penn State acting as Indiana's opening-round opponent. THe Nittany Lions are the No. 8 seed while No. 10 Purdue and No. 7 Michigan St also play on Thursday.
The winner of the Indiana and Penn State match advances to play No. 1 Ohio State on Friday.
Full seeding below
No. 1 Ohio St
No. 2 Michigan
No. 3 Northwestern
No. 4 Illinois
No. 5 Nebraska
No. 6 Wisconsin
No. 7 Michigan St
No. 8 Penn St
No. 9 Indiana
No. 10 Purdue