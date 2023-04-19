There's a lot of news in college sports every day, so TheHoosier's Alec Busse breaks down some of the day's biggest stories

HOOSIERS UPSET CARDINALS

Indiana improved to 26-11 on the season after beating No. 10 Louisville (26-10) on Tuesday night at Bart Kaufman Field 7-3. The Hoosiers scored five runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Both outfield Devin Taylor and first baseman Brock Tibbits had a pair of RBI for the Hoosiers in the win. But pitcher Ethan Phillips went 4.2 innings, allowing just one run -- which was unearned -- and just one hit over 17 batters faced. Phillips earned the win for his outing, his second win of the season. Indiana has now won three straight games after taking the final two games against Illinois in the weekend series at Illinois Field. On Wednesday, the Hoosiers are back in action against Cincinnati before a nonconference weekend series against Ohio in Bloomington. The Hoosiers are now 19-1 at home this season.

EDEY DECLARES FOR DRAFT

College baseball's Wooden Award winner and one of the sport's most dominant players in a generation announced on Tuesday his plans to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. But Edey also made it clear that he would maintain his college eligibility in his announcement. Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds a game for Purdue in the 2022-23 season, which included a Big Ten regular season and tournament title before the Boilermakers became just the second No. 1 overall seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament when Purdue fell to Farleigh Dickinson. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had Edey going to the Denver Nuggets at No. 45 in his most recent NBA mock draft, which was done in late March. ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project Edey as the No. 50 pick in their most recent mock draft.

ESPN RELEASES UPDATED FPI

