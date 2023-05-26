There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alec Busse highlights them

HAWKEYES COMEBACK TO UPSET HOOSIER BASEBALL

Despite jumping out to a 3-1 lead after the first two innings on Thursday in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana baseball couldn't hold on to a lead against Iowa, falling 9-4 in the Hooisers' second Big Ten Tournament game. Indiana held a 4-1 lead after the sixth inning, but the Hawkeyes scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead. In the top of the ninth inning, Iowa plated four more runs with left fielder Sam Petersen hitting a 3-run home run to left field. The Big Ten Tournament is a double-elimination event, and on Friday the Hoosiers play Michigan at 2:00 on Big Ten Network. The winner of Friday's game between the Hoosiers and Wolverines, then returns to the winner's bracket to play Iowa, needing to win both games in a doubleheader to advance to the Championship game on Sunday.

KERN FINALIST FOR FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Second baseman Tayrn Kern was named one of three finalists for the TUCCI/NFCA Divison I National Freshman of the Year award on Thursday. Kern was the Big Ten Freshman and Player of the Year this season in the conference. She hit an impressive .404 and broke Indiana's program record with 23 home runs on the season. Kern also set new records in RBI (67) and runs scored (68). A native of San Jose, Calif., Kern led the Big Ten in slugging percentage, OBS, OPS, RBI, home runs, walks, runs scored and hit by pitch. Kern finished third in the league in average and sixth in hits. The winner of the TUCCI/FCA national Freshman of the Year Award is set to be announced on May 30.

FOOTBALL ADDS OFFICIAL VISITS TO JUNE CALENDAR