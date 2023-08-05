BIG TEN, INDIANA WELCOMING OREGON AND WASHINGTON

On Friday evening, the Big Ten council of chancellors and presidents voted unanimously to accept both Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten beginning on Aug. 2, 2024. “IU Athletics is pleased to welcome the Universities of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference. As fellow AAU members that share Indiana University’s commitment to being a world-leading research academic institution, both universities are a great fit for the Big Ten academically. Athletically, they share our commitment to having a broad-based athletic program that competes at the very highest levels within the conference and on the national stage.” The Ducks and Huskies join the Big Ten as non-fully vested members in 2024. Instead, they are expected to make about half of the other 16 schools -- USC and UCLA are also joining the Big Ten ahead of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year. The model Oregon and Washington are following is similar to that of Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland's path to becoming full financial members in the Big Ten.

Bloomington's #1 Honda Dealer

BIG 12 EXPANDING TO 16

The Big 12's presidents and chancellors voted on Friday night to unanimously bring Arionza State and Utah into the conference. On Thursday night, Arizona was approved to join the Big 12. All schools are expected to join the Big 12 in 2024. The Big 12 will now be at 16 members starting in 2024-25, bringing the conference closer to the Big Ten and SEC while also crippling the Pac-12, which now is down to four members --- Stanford, California, Washington State and Oregon State. The move of the "four corner schools" to the Big 12 completes commissioner Brett Yourmark's goal of strengthening his league's footing. All four members -- including Colorado who left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 last week -- are joining the Big 12 as full financial members.

INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CONTINUES GREECE TOUR