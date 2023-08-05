HOOSIER DAILY: B1G welcomes Oregon & Washington, Big 12 also expanding
BIG TEN, INDIANA WELCOMING OREGON AND WASHINGTON
On Friday evening, the Big Ten council of chancellors and presidents voted unanimously to accept both Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten beginning on Aug. 2, 2024.
“IU Athletics is pleased to welcome the Universities of Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten Conference. As fellow AAU members that share Indiana University’s commitment to being a world-leading research academic institution, both universities are a great fit for the Big Ten academically. Athletically, they share our commitment to having a broad-based athletic program that competes at the very highest levels within the conference and on the national stage.”
The Ducks and Huskies join the Big Ten as non-fully vested members in 2024. Instead, they are expected to make about half of the other 16 schools -- USC and UCLA are also joining the Big Ten ahead of the 2024-25 academic and athletic year. The model Oregon and Washington are following is similar to that of Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland's path to becoming full financial members in the Big Ten.
BIG 12 EXPANDING TO 16
The Big 12's presidents and chancellors voted on Friday night to unanimously bring Arionza State and Utah into the conference. On Thursday night, Arizona was approved to join the Big 12. All schools are expected to join the Big 12 in 2024.
The Big 12 will now be at 16 members starting in 2024-25, bringing the conference closer to the Big Ten and SEC while also crippling the Pac-12, which now is down to four members --- Stanford, California, Washington State and Oregon State.
The move of the "four corner schools" to the Big 12 completes commissioner Brett Yourmark's goal of strengthening his league's footing.
All four members -- including Colorado who left the Big 12 for the Pac-12 last week -- are joining the Big 12 as full financial members.
INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CONTINUES GREECE TOUR
A day after dominating the Greek All-Stars, the Indiana women's basketball team continued their tour of Greece on Thursday.
Indiana spent the day on the coast after a short bus ride where they ate a traditional meal. The Hoosiers also were able to connect with fellow Big Ten program Nebraska, who is also touring Greece.
Later in the day, the team climbed an ancient temple and toured a seaside town where they ate dinner on the water before enjoying the beach. On Saturday, the Hoosiers play their final game of the tour.
