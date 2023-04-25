There's a lot of news each day in college sports and in Indiana Athletics, the Hoosier's Alce Busse highlights some of the days most pressing topics.

KERN CONTINUES TO COLLECT

Freshman softball player Taryn Kern was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after she hit an incredible .500 with a 1.250 slugging percentage and 1.583 OPS in the Hoosiers' weekend sweep over Rutgers. Kern now has a nation's best 19 home runs while her 57 RBI is the second-highest total for an individual in Indiana school history. Kern and Indiana are in action again on Friday at Michigan. The Wolverines are 10-7 in Big Ten play this season and are in sixth place in the Big Ten.

HOOSIER FRESHMEN EARN B1G HONORS

On Monday, Indiana had two freshmen recognized by the Big Ten for their performances last week. Tyler Cerny was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week and pitcher Ethan Phillips earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. Cerny hit .444 over five games -- all wins -- for the Hoosiers last week, and the infielder had an OPO of 1.601 with eight total hits, including five extra-base hits to go along with a trio of walks last week. Phillips had two wins for Indiana last week on the mount coming out of the bullpen. He didn't allow a single run in 8.1 innings and had nine strikeouts with just one hit in his two outings last week for the Hoosiers.

