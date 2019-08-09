Hoosier Daily: August 9
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Football Has Depth At Running Back
DeBoer Pleased With Offense; Talks Penix Jr. Progression
In-State 2021 Guard On Indiana's Radar
Tweets Of The Day
HBD @j_smolar9 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/iTultXrfCV— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 8, 2019
Awesome night in Indy with our IUFB Family!! Thank you to all the former players and coaches who attended! Go IU! #IUFB #LEO pic.twitter.com/tHjhNCgTE4— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 9, 2019
Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams (@dex9will) is a good looking passer. Throws a nice ball, solid mobility. #iufb https://t.co/3UXG9PPV2g pic.twitter.com/FJYacglISz— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) August 8, 2019
CORRECTION: Hoosier Hysteria will be at 4:00 PM (ET)— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 8, 2019
Video Of The Day
This @Mcswain_Jr21 oop *almost* brought the Hall to the ground 😱#TBT pic.twitter.com/J9v4bxjFaq— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 8, 2019
Headlines
Bring It On – Defensive Line Embraces the Pressure, via IU Hoosiers -- Link
Hoosier Hysteria Presented By Smithville Fiber Set For October 5, via IU Hoosiers -- Link
IU looking for consistency in crowded backfield, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Indiana Soccer 2019 Preview: Midfielders, via the Hoosier Network -- Link
----
