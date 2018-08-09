Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: August 9

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Reese is obviously a guy that you know what he can do. His athleticism, Indiana's not always had that here."
— BTN analyst Howard Griffith on IU freshman Reese Taylor.

Headlines:

· With better secondary depth, IU trying to fully turn the corner, via HSR - LINK

· IU's secondary a mix of old and new in 2018, via IDS - LINK

· Who will name its starting quarterback first, Indiana or Purdue?, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· IU training camp filled with great storylines, via CNHI - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}