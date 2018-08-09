Which safeties are showing speed? ⚡️ @CoachTee34 tells it all. pic.twitter.com/HegMrqIICk

Indiana has offered 2019 G Kadin Shedrick of Garner Road/Holly Springs HS. @BuiltByDesign

Leadership by committee. @BShelbyIU talks the character of the cornerbacks. pic.twitter.com/c3Tg8iGwQK

"Reese is obviously a guy that you know what he can do. His athleticism, Indiana's not always had that here."

Headlines:

· With better secondary depth, IU trying to fully turn the corner, via HSR - LINK

· IU's secondary a mix of old and new in 2018, via IDS - LINK

· Who will name its starting quarterback first, Indiana or Purdue?, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· IU training camp filled with great storylines, via CNHI - LINK

