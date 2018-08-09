Hoosier Daily: August 9
Tweets of the Day
Which safeties are showing speed? ⚡️@CoachTee34 tells it all. pic.twitter.com/HegMrqIICk— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 9, 2018
Indiana has offered 2019 G Kadin Shedrick of Garner Road/Holly Springs HS.@BuiltByDesign— Dwayne West (@garnerroad) August 8, 2018
Leadership by committee.@BShelbyIU talks the character of the cornerbacks. pic.twitter.com/c3Tg8iGwQK— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 9, 2018
Quote of the Day
"Reese is obviously a guy that you know what he can do. His athleticism, Indiana's not always had that here."
— BTN analyst Howard Griffith on IU freshman Reese Taylor.
Headlines:
· With better secondary depth, IU trying to fully turn the corner, via HSR - LINK
· IU's secondary a mix of old and new in 2018, via IDS - LINK
· Who will name its starting quarterback first, Indiana or Purdue?, via News-Sentinel - LINK
· IU training camp filled with great storylines, via CNHI - LINK
