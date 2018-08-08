How’d those pics turn out, @BShelbyIU ? 📸 pic.twitter.com/ICPk2xplUi

Ian Thomas has just really consistently impressed in camp, and today is no exception. Keep an eye on him Thursday, Panthers fans.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹: come with it or get exposed. pic.twitter.com/PTl8uCOqmf

— BTN analyst Howard Griffith on IU's strength and conditioning program

"Indiana fans – and I know these players – are excited to have somebody like (Ballou and Rhea), because it's really going to help them in all areas, as far as speed, strength."

Headlines:

· Insider: QB battle hot as IU fall camp enters 2nd week, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Hard work, toughness help Everett climb depth chart, via HSR - LINK

· IU Notebook: No clear-cut favorite at tight end, via CNHI - LINK

· Why collegiate sports are such a big deal in the United States, via IDS - LINK

