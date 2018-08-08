Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 09:15:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 8

Sgoe1lr2gyftb8pdmeja
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Indiana fans – and I know these players – are excited to have somebody like (Ballou and Rhea), because it's really going to help them in all areas, as far as speed, strength."
— BTN analyst Howard Griffith on IU's strength and conditioning program

Headlines:

· Insider: QB battle hot as IU fall camp enters 2nd week, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· Hard work, toughness help Everett climb depth chart, via HSR - LINK

· IU Notebook: No clear-cut favorite at tight end, via CNHI - LINK

· Why collegiate sports are such a big deal in the United States, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}