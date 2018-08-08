Hoosier Daily: August 8
Tweets of the Day
How’d those pics turn out, @BShelbyIU? 📸 pic.twitter.com/ICPk2xplUi— Cuban Center (@CubanCenter) August 8, 2018
Ian Thomas has just really consistently impressed in camp, and today is no exception. Keep an eye on him Thursday, Panthers fans.— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 7, 2018
𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹: come with it or get exposed. pic.twitter.com/PTl8uCOqmf— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 7, 2018
#Reps #WhereItAllBegin #NextLevelPreparation @j_hunter35 pic.twitter.com/Odii99cC4b— Andreas James (@AndreasJames7) August 8, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Insider: QB battle hot as IU fall camp enters 2nd week, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· Hard work, toughness help Everett climb depth chart, via HSR - LINK
· IU Notebook: No clear-cut favorite at tight end, via CNHI - LINK
· Why collegiate sports are such a big deal in the United States, via IDS - LINK
----
