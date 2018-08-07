Hoosier Daily: August 7
Tweet of the Day:
"Encouraged by the continual growth."@CoachAllenIU with developments from practice #4. pic.twitter.com/tyxaxkcuJW— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 7, 2018
Blessed to see 1️⃣8️⃣ years‼️— Keion Brooks Jr. (@KeionB_12) August 7, 2018
#MondayMotivation 🍽 pic.twitter.com/0dqpHrlZq8— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 6, 2018
We asked the @IndianaFootball specialists for their best trick shot, and they didn't disappoint.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2018
Behold: The "Double Hold Gatorade Shot." 😳 pic.twitter.com/s2oBImVFxc
The college football facilities arms race is in full swing, and @IndianaFootball recently constructed its latest addition to Memorial Stadium.@Jacob_Robinson_ shows off the Hoosiers' South End Zone complex: pic.twitter.com/4L0Avf9O9F— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 6, 2018
How does @IndianaFootball stay hydrated in the summer heat?— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) August 6, 2018
By drinking plenty of pickle juice, which assistant coach Isaac Hicks hauls around practice in a giant wagon. 🥒🥒🥒 pic.twitter.com/sfTbYSJ6cz
Talking Indiana QB’s after our day in Bloomington. A little more complicated than we had anticipated... pic.twitter.com/JthV0gSPrM— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 6, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Penix making his case as quarterback competition continues, via HSR - LINK
· BTN analysts share their thoughts on Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK
· Whop Philyor is the key to the success of IU's wide receivers in 2018, via IDS - LINK
· Race Thompson, Jake Forrester showing the future of Indiana basketball forwards is bright in any event, via News-Sentinel - LINK
