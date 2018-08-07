Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 09:57:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 7

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day:

M6xdxdocgbo4fkbev0kw
Freshman defensive back Devon Matthews.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The schedule's more favorable this year. They were this far from going to a bowl. Last year it would've been three in a row if it not for the Purdue game. They're going to be there again. I think it's going to be the same type of season."
— BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo on what IU head coach Tom Allen needs to do in year two.

Headlines:

· Penix making his case as quarterback competition continues, via HSR - LINK

· BTN analysts share their thoughts on Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK

· Whop Philyor is the key to the success of IU's wide receivers in 2018, via IDS - LINK

· Race Thompson, Jake Forrester showing the future of Indiana basketball forwards is bright in any event, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}