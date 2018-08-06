Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-06 07:16:22 -0500') }} football

Hoosier Daily: August 6

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Ndqor9n1vrl2b7hztomy
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"All of those six teams were everywhere to watch me in July. They also made me a priority to their university."
— 2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on his list cut to six.

Headlines:

· Indiana basketball prospect Trayce Jackson-Davis’ busy summer leading right into a hectic fall, via News-Sentinel - LINK

· IU Notebook: Timian expecting all-Big Ten kind of season, via CNHI - LINK

· Little 500 season begins with fall series, via IDS - LINK

