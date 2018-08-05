Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 5

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"He's got a lot of skills. We've got him back there catching punts, he's very natural with that. Playing different positions on offense and getting a core foundation at corner as well."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on freshman Reese Taylor.

Headlines:

· Camp notes: Allen balancing equal opportunities for quarterbacks, via HSR - LINK

· IU getting back to takeaways, via HSR - LINK

· IU football honors military with USS Indiana, via IDS - LINK

· IU athletic facility tours are free for all fans, via IDS - LINK

· Competition brewing on IU's offensive line, via CNHI - LINK

