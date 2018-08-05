Hoosier Daily: August 5
Tweets of the Day
Hang with @IUCoachSheridan & the quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/QvPAMUsukW— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 4, 2018
Camp Day 2 #IUFB pic.twitter.com/hT6zcH8Obw— Ricky Brookins Jr. (@RBJunior3) August 4, 2018
5⭐️ Trayce Jackson-Davis will be announcing his Top 6 Schools on Sunday. 🤔 #Teaser @TrayceJackson pic.twitter.com/C6Oy28JIe4— TIPTON EDITS 🏀 (@TiptonEdits) August 4, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Camp notes: Allen balancing equal opportunities for quarterbacks, via HSR - LINK
· IU getting back to takeaways, via HSR - LINK
· IU football honors military with USS Indiana, via IDS - LINK
· IU athletic facility tours are free for all fans, via IDS - LINK
· Competition brewing on IU's offensive line, via CNHI - LINK
