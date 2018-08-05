Hang with @IUCoachSheridan & the quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/QvPAMUsukW

5⭐️ Trayce Jackson-Davis will be announcing his Top 6 Schools on Sunday. 🤔 #Teaser @TrayceJackson pic.twitter.com/C6Oy28JIe4

"He's got a lot of skills. We've got him back there catching punts, he's very natural with that. Playing different positions on offense and getting a core foundation at corner as well."

Headlines:

· Camp notes: Allen balancing equal opportunities for quarterbacks, via HSR - LINK

· IU getting back to takeaways, via HSR - LINK

· IU football honors military with USS Indiana, via IDS - LINK

· IU athletic facility tours are free for all fans, via IDS - LINK

· Competition brewing on IU's offensive line, via CNHI - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.