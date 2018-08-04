Hoosier Daily: August 4
Tweets of the Day
Rookie @greatness_16 putting on a show 😱 pic.twitter.com/YLB6oSOL1r— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 3, 2018
Full speed. Great effort. pic.twitter.com/BeIwN1eLYq— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2018
👀 #iufb pic.twitter.com/SGxPLByENS— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) August 3, 2018
Quote of the Day
"I was interested in Indiana because of Coach Allen, but I thought playing for my dad in college would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience - so I went to Georgia Tech. When my dad left, the first thought I had was Indiana. I called Coach Allen to see if they still wanted me, and they did and so I came for a visit."
— IU linebacker TD Roof on how he ended up at IU after transferring from Georgia Tech, via CNHI
Headlines:
· IU receiver Westbrook back from ACL injury, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
· IU's Roof eager to put Georgia Tech experience to good use, via CNHI - LINK
· It’s official: Keion Brooks Jr. will transfer to La Lumiere School, via News-Sentinel - LINK
