{{ timeAgo('2018-08-04 11:18:04 -0500') }}

Hoosier Daily: August 4

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU receiver Whop Philyor.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I was interested in Indiana because of Coach Allen, but I thought playing for my dad in college would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience - so I went to Georgia Tech. When my dad left, the first thought I had was Indiana. I called Coach Allen to see if they still wanted me, and they did and so I came for a visit."
— IU linebacker TD Roof on how he ended up at IU after transferring from Georgia Tech, via CNHI

Headlines:

· IU receiver Westbrook back from ACL injury, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· IU's Roof eager to put Georgia Tech experience to good use, via CNHI - LINK

· It’s official: Keion Brooks Jr. will transfer to La Lumiere School, via News-Sentinel - LINK

----

