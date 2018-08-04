"I was interested in Indiana because of Coach Allen, but I thought playing for my dad in college would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience - so I went to Georgia Tech. When my dad left, the first thought I had was Indiana. I called Coach Allen to see if they still wanted me, and they did and so I came for a visit."

— IU linebacker TD Roof on how he ended up at IU after transferring from Georgia Tech, via CNHI