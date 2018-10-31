Hoosier Daily: October 31
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Students sing @Archie_Miller “Happy Birthday” during student only open practice at Assembly Hall pic.twitter.com/1oOYq0xYp9— Kurt Spitler (@kurt_spitler) October 30, 2018
12 points, 5 rebounds in 34 minutes for @troywilliams_ in a @SacramentoKings win tonight!#ProIU | #iubb— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 31, 2018
pic.twitter.com/24KJNldeJz
🗣 You know we had to show love to the BIGGEST and the BEST student section in the COUNTRY‼️— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 30, 2018
Thanks for coming out to open practice!
See you on Thursday, @IUCrimsonGuard! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/NNCvlXBrAi
The next time there won't be a college basketball game on Tuesday is April 9.— Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) October 30, 2018
Headlines:
· Davis cleared to practice without restrictions, via HSR - LINK
· Miller pleased with defense in scrimmage vs. Loyola Chicago, via HSR - LINK
· New student ticket distribution process and upgrades in place for men’s basketball, via IDS - LINK
· COLUMN: Memorial Stadium renovations don’t guarantee instant success for IU football, via IDS - LINK
· IU basketball captain, walk-on Zach McRoberts remains irreplaceable, via Indianapolis Star - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.