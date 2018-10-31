Ticker
Hoosier Daily: October 31

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers host Southern Indiana for an exhibition on Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, BTN+)
Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Davis cleared to practice without restrictions, via HSR - LINK

· Miller pleased with defense in scrimmage vs. Loyola Chicago, via HSR - LINK

· New student ticket distribution process and upgrades in place for men’s basketball, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: Memorial Stadium renovations don’t guarantee instant success for IU football, via IDS - LINK

· IU basketball captain, walk-on Zach McRoberts remains irreplaceable, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}