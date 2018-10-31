Students sing @Archie_Miller “Happy Birthday” during student only open practice at Assembly Hall pic.twitter.com/1oOYq0xYp9

12 points, 5 rebounds in 34 minutes for @troywilliams_ in a @SacramentoKings win tonight! #ProIU | #iubb pic.twitter.com/24KJNldeJz

🗣 You know we had to show love to the BIGGEST and the BEST student section in the COUNTRY‼️ Thanks for coming out to open practice! See you on Thursday, @IUCrimsonGuard ! #IUBB pic.twitter.com/NNCvlXBrAi

The next time there won't be a college basketball game on Tuesday is April 9.

Headlines:

· Davis cleared to practice without restrictions, via HSR - LINK

· Miller pleased with defense in scrimmage vs. Loyola Chicago, via HSR - LINK

· New student ticket distribution process and upgrades in place for men’s basketball, via IDS - LINK

· COLUMN: Memorial Stadium renovations don’t guarantee instant success for IU football, via IDS - LINK

· IU basketball captain, walk-on Zach McRoberts remains irreplaceable, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

----

