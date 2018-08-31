Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 31

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
Staff

Juwan Burgess and the Hoosiers head to FIU this Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Romeo [Langford] will be in and everybody in America knows he’ll be gone, and I can be the next coming in from behind."
— Four-star guard Jahmius Ramsey on his IU recruitment.

Headlines:

· Three things to know about Florida International University, via IDS - LINK

· IU Notebook: Dawkins explains reasons for leaving, via CNHI - LINK

· Men's Soccer: No. 6 Hoosiers Host No. 22 Dartmouth to Open 2018 adidas/IU Credit Union Classic, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· IU Volleyball’s trip to Penn State is more than just a tournament, via IDS - LINK

