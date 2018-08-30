Hoosier Daily: August 30
Tweets of the Day
.@yeahyeah_22 earns the cover spot on this year's Hoosier Hoops preview.— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) August 29, 2018
Order early and get free first class shipping - https://t.co/qR7d6u0J9k #iubb
We rollin'!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 29, 2018
👋 Give the new truck a wave if you see it on the road. pic.twitter.com/ArEWA1iaaN
When he was diagnosed w/ Hodgkins Lymphoma, @IndianaFootball manager Matt Stauder experienced an outpouring of support, particularly from his RB group. Returning to his team kept @mattstauder encouraged in his battle & being back w/ #IUFB will mean more than ever this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/oT7sgenbKO— Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) August 29, 2018
UCLA Official This weekend 🐻👀— TJD (@TrayceJackson) August 30, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU's basic bowl formula requires 3-0 start, via CNHI - LINK
· Dawkins explains departure, wants to address mental health, via HSR - LINK
· Hendershot coming on at tight end, via HSR - LINK
· Breaking down the 2018 IU football depth chart, via IDS - LINK
----
