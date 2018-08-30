Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 10:22:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 30

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Uvtbzmmpwlxvvuszv93t
Tight end Peyton Hendershot and the Hoosiers open the season at FIU on Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Our players love it. We were able to have our first meal in their when fall camp opened. It's just a gorgeous facility ... It's definitely something we can use in recruiting."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the upgraded facilities in the South Endzone.

Headlines:

· IU's basic bowl formula requires 3-0 start, via CNHI - LINK

· Dawkins explains departure, wants to address mental health, via HSR - LINK

· Hendershot coming on at tight end, via HSR - LINK

· Breaking down the 2018 IU football depth chart, via IDS - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}