Hoosier Daily: August 3
Seen on The Hoosier
Where Indiana Football Sits In The National Recruiting Rankings
Indiana Hoosiers Football: Fall Camp Notes (Aug. 2)
Indiana, Illinois Battling For Virginia OT James Pogorelc
Kalen DeBoer Excited For First Fall Camp as Indiana Football OC
Tweets Of The Day
Former #iubb sharpshooter, #OPS programming director and semi-old guy Matt Roth has still got it folks. 🏀🔴⚪#FridayBallAtOPS #FromRange #BallinWithTheKids #BetterIceThoseKnees pic.twitter.com/A5EHJHS7pN— OPS (@OPSnewstandard) August 2, 2019
#Hoosier fans! Get a FREE $75 Adidas gift card plus 25% off when you join https://t.co/utbzmC9avF! Learn more at https://t.co/Q9Oz9ERvCk pic.twitter.com/Vf9xpNEN74— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 1, 2019
After a great talk with @Archie_Miller, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Indiana University! @IndianaMBB #IUBB pic.twitter.com/qLGgzwTNnf— Logan Duncomb (@LoganDuncomb) August 1, 2019
We’re back. #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ij7sqVghR2— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 2, 2019
Video Of The Day
You're probably wondering what we've been up to this summer... 💪🥵😤#IUBB pic.twitter.com/8XpMOCelGh— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 2, 2019
Headlines
IU football team's potential has players excited on the first day of practice, via Indy Star -- Link
COLUMN: Vertical passing game will be critical for IU offense, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link
Soccer: Jack Maher named to MAC Hermann Trophy watch list, via Indiana Daily Student -- Link
To win the job, QBs must win the team, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.