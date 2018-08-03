Hoosier Daily: August 3
Tweets of the Day
Focused on football. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/pBf4g5XFSi— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2018
3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/eZMCR5jGrl— Armaan Franklin 2️⃣ (@unkle44artty) August 2, 2018
"Special correspondent" @_Jshun_ asks the tough questions during #IUFB Media Day. pic.twitter.com/pTkl55gD2h— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 3, 2018
Quote of the Day
"I think anytime you do something a second time, you learn from things and mistakes you may have made or things you say that maybe wasn't a mistake, but, hey, I would do it a little differently - and we have."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on becoming a second year head coach.
Headlines:
· Quarterback competition a focus as IU opens camp, via HSR - LINK
· Five Questions for IU heading into fall camp, via CNHI - LINK
· Don't be surprised if IU finds six wins and bowl eligibility in 2018, via CNHI - LINK
----
