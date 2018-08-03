Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 10:30:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 3

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

2019 Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I think anytime you do something a second time, you learn from things and mistakes you may have made or things you say that maybe wasn't a mistake, but, hey, I would do it a little differently - and we have."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on becoming a second year head coach.

Headlines:

· Quarterback competition a focus as IU opens camp, via HSR - LINK

· Five Questions for IU heading into fall camp, via CNHI - LINK

· Don't be surprised if IU finds six wins and bowl eligibility in 2018, via CNHI - LINK

----

