Update on I-69 work near Bloomington, football safety, and no names on football jersey backs with IU AD Fred Glass #iubb #iufb https://t.co/3HPtoszc6s

— IU athletic director Fred Glass on the decision for the football team to remove names from the back of jerseys.

"IU Athletics is about team over self."

Headlines:

· New season, ‘new’ home for Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Tom Allen ensures IU will not follow Maryland’s footsteps, via IDS - LINK

· Confident Ramsey ready to lead Hoosiers, via CNHI - LINK

· Football manager a lesson in hard work, positivity, via HSR - LINK

----

