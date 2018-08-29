Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 29

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey will start for the Hoosiers at FIU this Saturday.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"IU Athletics is about team over self."
— IU athletic director Fred Glass on the decision for the football team to remove names from the back of jerseys.

Headlines:

· New season, ‘new’ home for Hoosiers, via HSR - LINK

· COLUMN: Tom Allen ensures IU will not follow Maryland’s footsteps, via IDS - LINK

· Confident Ramsey ready to lead Hoosiers, via CNHI - LINK

· Football manager a lesson in hard work, positivity, via HSR - LINK

----

