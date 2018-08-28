Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-28 09:57:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 28

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!


Qe44cjh9ygrfwzecjsgi
Freshman Reese Taylor will see reps at quarterback with the departure of graduate transfer Brandon Dawkins.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"It's very important. You can't simulate that. You can talk about it, do different things. I lived down there for many, many years."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the Hoosiers being able to practice in warm weather prior to playing at FIU.

Headlines:

· Taylor taking playmaking skills to QB, via HSR - LINK

· Dawkins leaving IU is a head-scratcher, via CNHI - LINK

· Hoosiers remain confident in Ramsey despite changes at QB position, via IDS - LINK

· Notebook: IU releases depth chart for FIU game, via HSR - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}