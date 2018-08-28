Hoosier Daily: August 28
Tweets of the Day
August 27, 2018
My top 5 my Recruitment is a 100% wide open❗️ @ChadSimmons_ @mjjfootball @elitefootballac @damehova9 pic.twitter.com/YxyLuD9myL— Dequanteous watts (@Dequanteouswat1) August 27, 2018
... and that's just Monday. 😓#IUBB pic.twitter.com/juTiHqovlN— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 28, 2018
Quote of the Day
"It's very important. You can't simulate that. You can talk about it, do different things. I lived down there for many, many years."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the Hoosiers being able to practice in warm weather prior to playing at FIU.
Headlines:
· Taylor taking playmaking skills to QB, via HSR - LINK
· Dawkins leaving IU is a head-scratcher, via CNHI - LINK
· Hoosiers remain confident in Ramsey despite changes at QB position, via IDS - LINK
· Notebook: IU releases depth chart for FIU game, via HSR - LINK
----
