Night games at The Rock...light it up! #13days 🔥🔥🔥 #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/CSwss5sjCh

FINAL | No. 2 Indiana 1, No. 3 North Carolina 0. AJ. Palazzolo nets the match-winner in the 88th minute, while Trey Muse and Sean Caulfield combine for the shutout! #Q49 #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/kj6mIfUnRB

Headlines:

· Coy Cronk stepped up and led as an upperclassman in high school, he’ll do the same for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· COLUMN: Morgan Ellison suspension places cloud over IU offense, via IDS - LINK

· Men's soccer: IU downs No. 3 North Carolina for first win of 2018, via IDS - LINK

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.