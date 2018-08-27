Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 27

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Offensive lineman Coy Cronk and the Hoosiers kickoff the college football season this weekend at Florida International.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· Coy Cronk stepped up and led as an upperclassman in high school, he’ll do the same for IU, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· COLUMN: Morgan Ellison suspension places cloud over IU offense, via IDS - LINK

· Men's soccer: IU downs No. 3 North Carolina for first win of 2018, via IDS - LINK

----

