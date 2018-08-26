Hoosier Daily: August 26
Tweet of the Day:
Tweets of the Day
IUFB Bros @RashardFant @RobMc_47 @JHowardx24! Very proud of these former Hoosiers!!! pic.twitter.com/rBJhksrAtv— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 26, 2018
The @IndianaFootball season tickets that @mysaturdayshoes gave me for my birthday arrived yesterday. Which means in two weeks we'll be sitting at Memorial Stadium watching the Hurryin' #Hoosiers. #iufb— Ashton Eller (@ashtoneller) August 25, 2018
A week from now at this time, it’s real. pic.twitter.com/whLKzZxaZJ— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 26, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· No. 2 Indiana Faces No. 3 North Carolina on Sunday, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Who fills the big shoes at linebacker in 2018?, via Hoosier Huddle - LINK
