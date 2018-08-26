Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-26 11:18:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 26

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tweet of the Day:

Jtnuhgq3csr9tpqvja5v
Graduate transfer Nick Linder could play multiple spots on IU's offensive line this season.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"The great thing about Nick is he's so experienced and he knows so much football, he's going to play and he's going to play probably multiple positions. He can fill in and he can play those spots and he knows what he's doing."
— Offensive line coach Darren Hiller on graduate transfer Nick Linder.

Headlines:

· No. 2 Indiana Faces No. 3 North Carolina on Sunday, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Who fills the big shoes at linebacker in 2018?, via Hoosier Huddle - LINK

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}