The Hoosier Daily recaps some of the biggest stories and headlines in Indiana athletics and college sports from the previous day.
No. 2 Indiana men's soccer, Notre Dame play to a draw in season opener
After Notre Dame struck first on the evening just 20 minutes into the match, Top Drawer Soccer Preseason Best XI Freshman Team selection Collins Oduro snuck his equalizer under Notre Dame goalkeeper Bryan Dowd and into the bottom right corner.
The Hoosiers created the majority of the chances for the evening, but the two teams each came away with a point at the final whistle in South Bend.
The Hoosiers are back in action August 29, the regular season home opener versus Depaul.
Grace Berger stuffs stat sheet in Fever win over Storm
In the Indiana Fever's thrilling victory over the Seattle Storm, the former Indiana standout was up to her old tricks off the bench. Berger put up 14 points (6-9 from the floor), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in just over 24 minutes on the floor.
