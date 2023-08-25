News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 25, 2023

The Hoosier Daily recaps some of the biggest stories and headlines in Indiana athletics and college sports from the previous day.

No. 2 Indiana men's soccer, Notre Dame play to a draw in season opener

After Notre Dame struck first on the evening just 20 minutes into the match, Top Drawer Soccer Preseason Best XI Freshman Team selection Collins Oduro snuck his equalizer under Notre Dame goalkeeper Bryan Dowd and into the bottom right corner.

The Hoosiers created the majority of the chances for the evening, but the two teams each came away with a point at the final whistle in South Bend.

The Hoosiers are back in action August 29, the regular season home opener versus Depaul.

Indiana women's soccer defeats Morehead State, 3-0

Goals from Sydney Masur, Paige Webber and Piper Coffield spurred the Hoosiers past the Eagles on a humid, steamy night in Bloomington.

Next up, Indiana will head to Evansville for a meeting on Sunday evening.

Recap, via IUHoosiers.com: Hoosiers Net Three as They Soar Past the Eagles

Grace Berger stuffs stat sheet in Fever win over Storm

In the Indiana Fever's thrilling victory over the Seattle Storm, the former Indiana standout was up to her old tricks off the bench. Berger put up 14 points (6-9 from the floor), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in just over 24 minutes on the floor.

Game Recap, via Fever.WNBA.com

More: Inside Fever Basketball | Episode 12 | Grace Berger

ICYMI: Articles seen on TheHoosier:

2025 SPOTLIGHT: Trent Sisley

Andre Carter listed as a top-100 impact transfer for 2023 by The Athletic

2026 Name to Know: Jonathan Sanderson

Other Headlines:

Bacharach Named to MAC Hermann Watch List

Indiana Softball Announces 2023 Fall Ball Slate

Inside Indiana Football with Tom Allen has a new location: Chop Shop Market and Grill

Bonus – CrimsonCast Ep. 975 ft. The Hoosier's Mason Williams

