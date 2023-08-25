The Hoosier Daily recaps some of the biggest stories and headlines in Indiana athletics and college sports from the previous day.

No. 2 Indiana men's soccer, Notre Dame play to a draw in season opener

After Notre Dame struck first on the evening just 20 minutes into the match, Top Drawer Soccer Preseason Best XI Freshman Team selection Collins Oduro snuck his equalizer under Notre Dame goalkeeper Bryan Dowd and into the bottom right corner. The Hoosiers created the majority of the chances for the evening, but the two teams each came away with a point at the final whistle in South Bend. The Hoosiers are back in action August 29, the regular season home opener versus Depaul.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yOCYjMzk7IHwgVGhlIGZyZXNobWFuIHNxdWVlemVzIGl0IGluITxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sbGluc29fMTE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvbGxpbnNvXzExPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9JVU1TP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSVVNUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3N0clpSWDZSSEciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zdHJaUlg2UkhH PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEluZGlhbmEgTWVuJiMzOTtzIFNvY2NlciAoQElu ZGlhbmFNU09DKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0luZGlh bmFNU09DL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk0ODgwNTA4MDcxODc0OTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Indiana women's soccer defeats Morehead State, 3-0

Goals from Sydney Masur, Paige Webber and Piper Coffield spurred the Hoosiers past the Eagles on a humid, steamy night in Bloomington. Next up, Indiana will head to Evansville for a meeting on Sunday evening. Recap, via IUHoosiers.com: Hoosiers Net Three as They Soar Past the Eagles

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGVzZSBnb2FscyBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYVdTT0M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEluZGlh bmFXU09DPC9hPiB2aWN0b3J5IG92ZXIgTW9yZWhlYWQgU3RhdGUgZGVzZXJ2 ZSB0byBsaXZlIGZvcmV2ZXIg8J+kqfCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1NnT0JXQVVIaG4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZ09CV0FVSGhuPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gU29jY2VyIChAQjFHU29jY2VyKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR1NvY2Nlci9zdGF0dXMvMTY5 NDkwOTMwMDg0ODY2MDY1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3Qg MjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Grace Berger stuffs stat sheet in Fever win over Storm

In the Indiana Fever's thrilling victory over the Seattle Storm, the former Indiana standout was up to her old tricks off the bench. Berger put up 14 points (6-9 from the floor), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in just over 24 minutes on the floor. Game Recap, via Fever.WNBA.com More: Inside Fever Basketball | Episode 12 | Grace Berger

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5yb2xsIHRoZSB0YXBlIG9uIEdyYWNlIEJlcmdlciYjMzk7cyBuaWdo dC4g8J+OpSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd0xvTDNWZGcyMSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dMb0wzVmRnMjE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW5kaWFu YSBGZXZlciAoQEluZGlhbmFGZXZlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9JbmRpYW5hRmV2ZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE2OTQ4OTgzNDgzMzgxNzIz OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bonus – CrimsonCast Ep. 975 ft. The Hoosier's Mason Williams

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWRlIG15IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3Jp bXNvbkNhc3Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENyaW1zb25DYXN0PC9h PiBkZWJ1dCB5ZXN0ZXJkYXkgYW5kIGhhZCBhIGJsYXN0IHRhbGtpbmcgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2l1ZmI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNpdWZiPC9hPi4gR2l2ZSBp dCBhIGxpc3RlbiEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RRdjl3UzBHWU4i Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9EUXY5d1MwR1lOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hc29u IFdpbGxpYW1zIChAbXZzb253aWxsaWFtcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tdnNvbndpbGxpYW1zL3N0YXR1cy8xNjk0NjkwNjA1MTQw NDM0OTg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK