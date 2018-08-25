Hoosier Daily: August 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
We’re pleased to have reached an agreement with Comcast, ensuring fans enjoy BTN and the Big Ten on FS1. Thanks for your support – here’s to a great season! pic.twitter.com/yfc417wfh2— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 24, 2018
Hogan ➡️ @simmie104— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 25, 2018
That’s our rookie! #ProIU pic.twitter.com/BV9tpe5Nnp
🏖☀️ pic.twitter.com/GIrHPN1FYy— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 25, 2018
Thanking God For Everything 🙏🏿❤️. Final 6 Schools ! #GGM pic.twitter.com/ClUEWOlPW5— IsaiahStewart.II (@Dreamville_33) August 25, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· IU Notebook: Starting RB Ellison suspended indefinitely, via CNHI - LINK
· Information About 19 Opponents Coming To Assembly Hall in 2018-19, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Men's soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Fall in Heartbreaker at No. 5 Wake Forest in Double Overtime, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.