Hoosier Daily: August 25

2019 five-star forward Isaiah Stewart included IU in his final six schools on Friday night.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Any school could’ve been in my top six that was originally within my top 10, but these are the six schools I can truly see myself at."
— Five-star forward Isaiah Stewart on his decision to cut his list to six, which included IU.

Headlines:

· IU Notebook: Starting RB Ellison suspended indefinitely, via CNHI - LINK

· Information About 19 Opponents Coming To Assembly Hall in 2018-19, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Men's soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Fall in Heartbreaker at No. 5 Wake Forest in Double Overtime, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

