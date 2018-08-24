Hoosier Daily: August 24
Tweets of the Day
Final 6 Schools Dropping Tomorrow Night 🙏🏿...— IsaiahStewart.II (@Dreamville_33) August 24, 2018
Got them today, let’s go! #iufb https://t.co/A8G88z321K— Matthew Conroy (@matthew_conroy) August 24, 2018
#IUFB Season tickets arrived today! YAAAAAAAASSSSS!!!! 🏈 https://t.co/CKci0yDlNw— Michael W (@michaelw2000) August 23, 2018
Quote of the Day
"Distributing it to the right guys at the right time is what he does best, and that's what kind of pushed him ahead of the other guys."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on naming Peyton Ramsey the starting quarterback.
Headlines:
· Ramsey named IU’s starting quarterback, via HSR - LINK
· Men's Soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Open Season at No. 5 Wake Forest, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
· Record-breaking seniors to lead women's swimming and diving in 2018-19 season, via IDS - LINK
----
