{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 09:09:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 24

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Peyton Ramsey was named IU's starting quarterback this week by IU head coach Tom Allen.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"Distributing it to the right guys at the right time is what he does best, and that's what kind of pushed him ahead of the other guys."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on naming Peyton Ramsey the starting quarterback.

Headlines:

· Ramsey named IU’s starting quarterback, via HSR - LINK

· Men's Soccer: No. 2 Hoosiers Open Season at No. 5 Wake Forest, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK

· Record-breaking seniors to lead women's swimming and diving in 2018-19 season, via IDS - LINK

----

