Hoosier Daily: August 23
Tweets of the Day
As camp comes to a close and #IUFB's first game against FIU quickly approaches, senior DT Jacob Robinson talks about the focus of the defensive line this season and what they need to do to prepare. @IUSTVsports pic.twitter.com/KgnqLx7whZ— Jimmy (@jimmy_sutton3) August 22, 2018
Indiana at #52 in the "A nice bowl is the goal" tier. #iufb https://t.co/ZBRI9Hbjvr— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) August 22, 2018
😬😬 #iufb #goiu pic.twitter.com/XU7LY96V38— RESPECTABLE ADAM (@B89Adam) August 22, 2018
Can’t stay away from home too long.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 22, 2018
Welcome back to B-Town, @RoJoJr!#ProIU pic.twitter.com/lxg4TT3Xoe
Headlines:
· Hoosiers looking for certain kinds of linebackers this month, via HSR - LINK
· Column: Lot to like with Indiana hoops schedule, via CNHI - LINK
· Freshmen to watch for IU football in 2018, via IDS - LINK
· Men's soccer kicks off season with two top-five opponents, via IDS - LINK
