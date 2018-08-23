Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 23

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Freshman linebacker Micah McFadden received heavy praise from linebackers coach Kane Wommack this week.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"When you talk about playmakers, there's guys that just naturally have a knack for the ball, putting people on the ground, getting the ball out. Without question, Micah McFadden is one of those people."
— IU linebackers coach Kane Wommack on freshman linebacker Micah McFadden.

Headlines:

· Hoosiers looking for certain kinds of linebackers this month, via HSR - LINK

· Column: Lot to like with Indiana hoops schedule, via CNHI - LINK

· Freshmen to watch for IU football in 2018, via IDS - LINK

· Men's soccer kicks off season with two top-five opponents, via IDS - LINK

----

