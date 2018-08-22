Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 22

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers host Virginia for their first home game on Sept. 8.
"We have to establish ourselves as a tough-minded, together group. We feel as though we have put together a schedule that presents us with great opportunities, but also provides us with tremendous competition."
— IU head coach Archie Miller on the 2018-19 schedule.

Headlines:

· IU releases full schedule for 2018-19 season, via HSR - LINK

· Predicting IU football's record for 2018, via IDS - LINK

· IU's 2018-19 men's basketball schedule includes upgraded non-conference foes, via CNHI - LINK

· IU Notebook: Allen beginning to get a handle on which freshmen will play right away, via CNHI - LINK

· Women's basketball: Hoosiers to play Florida, UCLA as part of ’18-19 sked, via HSR - LINK

----

