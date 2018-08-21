Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 21

Jordan Wells
@JWellsTH
Staff

IU graduate transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins is one of three vying for the 2018 starting position.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We're going to meet this afternoon and talk through some things. I've said this all along, I want to have it announced before our mock game this week, which is Saturday."
— IU head coach Tom Allen on the ongoing quarterback battle.

Headlines:

· NOTEBOOK: Hoosiers evaluating which freshmen will play — and how often, via HSR - LINK

· Allen plans to announce starting QB this week, via HSR - LINK

· IU tight ends — Fortnite, filters and football, via IDS - LINK

· Women's basketball: Tyra Buss to take her talents overseas, via IDS - LINK

----

