Great workout with my guys @nolimittb31 @ClifMarshall pic.twitter.com/8oqDACxPoM

BREAKING NEWS: I WILL BE ANNOUNCING MY COMMITMENT NEXT WEEK❗️❗️ Tennessee 🍊 Arkansas🐗 Louisville🐔 Memphis🐯 Indiana🔴⚪️

🚨DEADLINE THIS FRIDAY, AUGUST 24TH!🚨 IUB Students: Charge your bursar account for @IndianaFootball & @IndianaMBB season tickets by this Friday. Get your order in TODAY! 🎟️: https://t.co/AHXL5DKPAr #GoIU #IUFB #IUBB pic.twitter.com/hwYBdu3nQz

— IU head coach Tom Allen on the ongoing quarterback battle.

"We're going to meet this afternoon and talk through some things. I've said this all along, I want to have it announced before our mock game this week, which is Saturday."

Headlines:

· NOTEBOOK: Hoosiers evaluating which freshmen will play — and how often, via HSR - LINK

· Allen plans to announce starting QB this week, via HSR - LINK

· IU tight ends — Fortnite, filters and football, via IDS - LINK

· Women's basketball: Tyra Buss to take her talents overseas, via IDS - LINK

