Hoosier Daily: August 21
Tweets of the Day
Great workout with my guys @nolimittb31 @ClifMarshall pic.twitter.com/8oqDACxPoM— O.G. Anunoby (@OAnunoby) August 20, 2018
BREAKING NEWS:— Melvin McBride📌 (@mjmballin) August 21, 2018
I WILL BE ANNOUNCING MY COMMITMENT NEXT WEEK❗️❗️
Tennessee 🍊
Arkansas🐗
Louisville🐔
Memphis🐯
Indiana🔴⚪️
🚨DEADLINE THIS FRIDAY, AUGUST 24TH!🚨— IU Ticket Office (@IndianaTix) August 20, 2018
IUB Students: Charge your bursar account for @IndianaFootball & @IndianaMBB season tickets by this Friday. Get your order in TODAY!
🎟️: https://t.co/AHXL5DKPAr#GoIU #IUFB #IUBB pic.twitter.com/hwYBdu3nQz
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· NOTEBOOK: Hoosiers evaluating which freshmen will play — and how often, via HSR - LINK
· Allen plans to announce starting QB this week, via HSR - LINK
· IU tight ends — Fortnite, filters and football, via IDS - LINK
· Women's basketball: Tyra Buss to take her talents overseas, via IDS - LINK
----
