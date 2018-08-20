Ticker
Hoosier Daily: August 20

Today's Hoosier Daily headlines include an update on IU swimming star Lilly King.
"Hopefully breaking 56 seconds in the 100 breastroke, that’s been my goal since freshman year, winning both my events at NCAA's and having a good all-around year."
— IU swimming star Lilly King on goals for her senior season, via IDS.

· Football: Hoosiers bank on experience, via Journal Gazette - LINK

· Victor Oladipo seizes control of career off court to capitalize on new stardom, via Indianapolis Star - LINK

· COLUMN: Analyzing the starting quarterback battle for IU football, via IDS - LINK

· Summer competitions have Lilly King ready for final season at IU, via IDS - LINK

{{ article.author_name }}