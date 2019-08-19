Hoosier Daily: August 19
Seen On The Hoosier
Coach's Take: What is Indiana Getting In QB Dexter Williams?
Tweets Of The Day
Life is good when you wake up and see this! @iu #iubb pic.twitter.com/lIkCGTPAFc— chip orben (@riisorben) August 18, 2019
Coach's Take: What is Indiana Getting In QB Dexter Williams? (@dex9will) https://t.co/nsHJHEdIWE pic.twitter.com/MMhrQhLSkX— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 18, 2019
Marcelino Ball showed great instincts in rallying to the football last season. pic.twitter.com/EdBTABEa9V— PFF College (@PFF_College) August 17, 2019
Told you that you are going to love this kid. Pictured on Trey Galloway’s steps in Culver, IN. Credit his awesome Mom! #dawngalloway 😂 #gohoosiers #iubb @TheMopLady @IUHoosiers @Archie_Miller @iuheartland @AssemblyCall @CulverAcademies @CMABasketball pic.twitter.com/GVGZzxqJok— Greg Farrall (@gpfarrall) August 17, 2019
.@IndianaFootball’s @Lee_Wilbanks teasing a new helmet?#uniswag pic.twitter.com/NRQbYTCvTT— UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) August 17, 2019
Video Of The Day
#SwarmD pic.twitter.com/vganPpddBs— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 18, 2019
Headlines
Sharing The Running Back Load – ‘Whoever Can Make Plays Will Get The Ball’, via IU Athletics -- Link
Ohio State Football SOS Analysis: Week 3 – at Indiana Hoosiers, via USA Today -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.