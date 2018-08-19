Hoosier Daily: August 19
Tweets of the Day
Congrats to Deontae Craig ‘20 on his football scholarship offer to Indiana University! #MultiSportAthlete #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/Ox7twAvF8c— Culver Basketball (@CMABasketball) August 18, 2018
I’m riding with this SQUAD all day, every day!!! It’s about that ❄️❄️ Ice Season ❄️❄️ #fINish #LEO #iufb pic.twitter.com/mTxtHAEtx8— Kasey Teegardin (@CoachTee34) August 19, 2018
Edge. Hungry. Focus.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 18, 2018
That's the mindset of this team. pic.twitter.com/K42RD76ZTg
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Hagen examining options on IU’s D-line, via HSR - LINK
· No shortage of talent for Jerome Johnson, via HSR - LINK
----
