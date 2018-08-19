Congrats to Deontae Craig ‘20 on his football scholarship offer to Indiana University! #MultiSportAthlete #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/Ox7twAvF8c

I’m riding with this SQUAD all day, every day!!! It’s about that ❄️❄️ Ice Season ❄️❄️ #fINish #LEO #iufb pic.twitter.com/mTxtHAEtx8

Edge. Hungry. Focus. That's the mindset of this team. pic.twitter.com/K42RD76ZTg

"He came in mid-summer a bit heavy, and I think he's inching closer to that 315-320 mark where he played at last year. I think he's comfortable there."

Headlines:

· Hagen examining options on IU’s D-line, via HSR - LINK

· No shortage of talent for Jerome Johnson, via HSR - LINK

