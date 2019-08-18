Blessed to receive another BIG TEN offer from Indiana University‼️Thank you @Lee_Wilbanks for the opportunity #gohoosiers pic.twitter.com/UCapeuDlYo

So close. So close. pic.twitter.com/QEpDlGZeq0

1⃣2⃣, Days until B1G 🏈 kicks off (Thursday, August 29). @trentgreen10 's 2,627 passing yards in 1991 was a @IndianaFootball single-season record until 2007. pic.twitter.com/veQC3PbOv1

Raising him the right way! #iubb #iufb pic.twitter.com/LspjMV1wzj

2020 5⭐️ Caleb Love has scheduled all five of his official visits. Missouri: September 7-8 #MIZZOU Indiana: September 12-13 #iubb North Carolina: September 20-22 #CarolinaSZN Louisville: September 27-29 #L1C4 Kansas: October 12-13 #KUbball pic.twitter.com/BwEWUbesYV

Celtics rookie Romeo Langford taunted by D'Angelo Russell after NBA 2K rating reveal, via Yahoo Sports -- Link

IU's Wommack sought to follow in father's footsteps, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.