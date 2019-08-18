Hoosier Daily: August 18
Seen On The Hoosier
New Indiana Football Offer Out in New York
Tweets Of The Day
Blessed to receive another BIG TEN offer from Indiana University‼️Thank you @Lee_Wilbanks for the opportunity #gohoosiers pic.twitter.com/UCapeuDlYo— Su (@Sunkonmi_James) August 17, 2019
So close. So close. pic.twitter.com/QEpDlGZeq0— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 17, 2019
1⃣2⃣,— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 17, 2019
Days until B1G 🏈 kicks off (Thursday, August 29).@trentgreen10's 2,627 passing yards in 1991 was a @IndianaFootball single-season record until 2007. pic.twitter.com/veQC3PbOv1
LIVE | #IUFB Fall Camp: Saturday Scrimmage https://t.co/lxMjk64MIk— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 17, 2019
📍: @LucasOilStadium— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 17, 2019
🗓: TWO. WEEKS.#IUFB pic.twitter.com/rHhEvxKkug
🎂 HBD to @AndersonDamezi! pic.twitter.com/6mxiyqp5fs— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 17, 2019
Raising him the right way! #iubb #iufb pic.twitter.com/LspjMV1wzj— Xy (@XavierHarkness) August 17, 2019
2020 5⭐️ Caleb Love has scheduled all five of his official visits.— NCAA Recruiting (@EditsRecruiting) August 17, 2019
Missouri: September 7-8 #MIZZOU
Indiana: September 12-13 #iubb
North Carolina: September 20-22 #CarolinaSZN
Louisville: September 27-29 #L1C4
Kansas: October 12-13 #KUbball pic.twitter.com/BwEWUbesYV
Video Of The Day
Headlines
IU's Wommack sought to follow in father's footsteps, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Celtics rookie Romeo Langford taunted by D'Angelo Russell after NBA 2K rating reveal, via Yahoo Sports -- Link
