{{ timeAgo('2018-08-18 10:46:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 18

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Freshman defensive lineman James Head Jr. could see snaps in his first season at IU.
Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"We've got a couple of guys that can play multiple positions for us, and Nile Sykes is the guy that really comes into play. How much do you want to play him behind a Gavin Everett, and give Allen Stallings more snaps. For that next spot, it's kind of between James (Head) and Tramar Reece."
— Defensive line coach Mark Hagen on his unit.

Headlines:

· Defense looking to make statement in final scrimmage, via CNHI - LINK

· New IU volleyball coach Steve Aird teaching Hoosiers how to grow, via HSR - LINK

----

