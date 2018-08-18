Hoosier Daily: August 18
Tweets of the Day
HBD, @TheRealRandleEl! 🎉🎈🎂🎁— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) August 17, 2018
The @IndianaFootball legend "was the best player on the field every game he played in."#FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/6w7ZytDhjp
Don’t 😴 on @DanGodsil, @ESPN.#SCTop10 #IUFB pic.twitter.com/yfuTSnlSZC— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 17, 2018
Happy birthday to @AndersonDamezi! 😁🎂 pic.twitter.com/nBUzbkgvVr— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 17, 2018
Quote of the Day
"We've got a couple of guys that can play multiple positions for us, and Nile Sykes is the guy that really comes into play. How much do you want to play him behind a Gavin Everett, and give Allen Stallings more snaps. For that next spot, it's kind of between James (Head) and Tramar Reece."
— Defensive line coach Mark Hagen on his unit.
Headlines:
· Defense looking to make statement in final scrimmage, via CNHI - LINK
· New IU volleyball coach Steve Aird teaching Hoosiers how to grow, via HSR - LINK
----
