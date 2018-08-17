Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-17 09:41:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Daily: August 17

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Former IU tight end Ian Thomas is already making waves for the Carolina Panthers.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Tweets of the Day

Headlines:

· BOZICH | Hot Seat for Petrino or Stoops (or Allen & Sanford)? No, via WDRB - LINK

· Top five IU sporting events for the fall semester, via IDS - LINK

· Ian Thomas: A Carolina rookie's remarkable journey to the NFL, via WCNC - LINK

· Cowboys' Chris Covington: Back in mix at practice, via CBS - LINK

