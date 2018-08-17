Hoosier Daily: August 17
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Tweets of the Day
Off his back foot!@NateSudfeld finds Richard Rodgers for the @Eagles TD! #FlyEaglesFly#PHIvsNE pic.twitter.com/7u9YK2GLln— NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2018
Nate Sudfeld out here throwing lasers to crossing routes like... pic.twitter.com/sQIKSk95Jk— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 17, 2018
NATE SUDFELD FROM HIS OWN END ZONE.— NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2018
DIME. #PHIvsNE pic.twitter.com/h2qOiyp1CL
On & off the field – the little things matter, they're a huge part of our success. pic.twitter.com/l0XABPxW0R— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 17, 2018
Everyone has been counting down the days to the first game. I’ve been counting down the days to get our new wireless EMG system. @IndianaFootball speed development just keeps advancing. Let’s go!⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TwQ2AtMkMQ— Matt Rhea, PhD (@MattRheaPhD) August 16, 2018
Headlines:
· BOZICH | Hot Seat for Petrino or Stoops (or Allen & Sanford)? No, via WDRB - LINK
· Top five IU sporting events for the fall semester, via IDS - LINK
· Ian Thomas: A Carolina rookie's remarkable journey to the NFL, via WCNC - LINK
· Cowboys' Chris Covington: Back in mix at practice, via CBS - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.