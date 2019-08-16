News More News
Hoosier Daily: August 16

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Seen On The Hoosier

Three-Point Play: Dante boosts Oregon; Nike Skills standouts

Indiana A "Major" Offer For 2020 Georgia WR Ja'Cyais Credle

WATCH: Tom Allen On Antoine Whitner, Fall Camp, New Locker Room

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

IU has "no concerns" over Romeo Langford's eligibility following yesterday's Michael Avenatti/Nike news, via Indy Star -- Link

Top IU Athletic Department Salaries For 2020 Fiscal Year, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #12, via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana Men’s Soccer Announces Captains for 2019 Season, via IU Athletics -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}