Hoosier Daily: August 16
Seen On The Hoosier
Three-Point Play: Dante boosts Oregon; Nike Skills standouts
Indiana A "Major" Offer For 2020 Georgia WR Ja'Cyais Credle
WATCH: Tom Allen On Antoine Whitner, Fall Camp, New Locker Room
Tweets Of The Day
.@yeahyeah22’s @NBA2K rating is out 🎮— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 15, 2019
What do you think, #HoosierNation? pic.twitter.com/kcdZ5ckFKz
#MMToD East Round 2:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 15, 2019
(2) - @MSU_Basketball
(10) - @IndianaMBB
Continue voting for the top Team of the Decade all-star squad!
Practice 12.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 15, 2019
Effort is our focus today! pic.twitter.com/NKCMnSwIBn
👇⚪️🔴🏈 pic.twitter.com/f0A47lMaFm— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) August 15, 2019
A #tbt to the 2002 #B1G champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OIbx7Dt7SW— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 15, 2019
Archie Miller runs this state. #IUBB pic.twitter.com/Lb2I1Cjw0L— Homegrown Hoosier (@HomegrownHoos) August 9, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
IU has "no concerns" over Romeo Langford's eligibility following yesterday's Michael Avenatti/Nike news, via Indy Star -- Link
Top IU Athletic Department Salaries For 2020 Fiscal Year, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #12, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Men’s Soccer Announces Captains for 2019 Season, via IU Athletics -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.