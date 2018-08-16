Hoosier Daily: August 16
Tweets of the Day
.@MonroeLake » the best view in the B1G. pic.twitter.com/7o6oiDD7FG— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 16, 2018
.@ChargersHElwood caught up with Dan Feeney following today's #ChargersCamp practice to talk Preseason Game 1, Forrest Lamp + more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/h09iI4U9ix— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 15, 2018
🏈💦😄 pic.twitter.com/IysNij9rn2— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 16, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Dorris making plays at tight end, via HSR - LINK
· Layne playing with chip on his shoulder at IU, via HSR - LINK
· IU Notebook: Whitehead ready for second year of American football, via CNHI - LINK
· Why not play all three QB's in IU's opener?, via CNHI - LINK
· Men's Soccer: Hoosiers Unanimously Selected as Big Ten Preseason Favorites, via IUHoosiers.com - LINK
