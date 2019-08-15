Hoosier Daily: August 15
Seen On The Hoosier
Q&A With Dexter Williams: Motivations, Hobbies, Academic Interests
Tweets Of The Day
A Huge THANK YOU to all of our former players that donated to our new Locker Room Facility! You are a part of our family and I look forward to you seeing it in person this Fall!! #LEO #Family pic.twitter.com/4cwG7TPRgJ— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 14, 2019
Open the doors + turn over the keys! 🔑 pic.twitter.com/C6tIIVEGV1— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) August 14, 2019
😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/fypjt3NLyV— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2019
🔥 @Its_dre14 pic.twitter.com/vqD6RYpLoD— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2019
Year 4️⃣ for these ✌️#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/osp9UJVH6C— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 14, 2019
Most #MarchMadness W's:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 14, 2019
1. Kentucky - 129
2. North Carolina - 126
3. Duke - 114
4. Kansas - 107
5. UCLA - 101
6. Michigan State - 69
7. Indiana - 66
👉 https://t.co/3JA5Den9Nq pic.twitter.com/v2x0xYJZsy
Indiana's No. 1 rated player is staying home to play for the Hoosiers! 👊@anthonyl3al | @BHSSBasketball | @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/SbAUwfXyaN— Hudl (@Hudl) August 14, 2019
Video Of The Day
🗣️ You already know!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2019
🗣️ Yes sir! Yes sir!
🗣️ Too clean.
🗣️ It's lit! #LEO, baby.
🗣️ We're so thankful. pic.twitter.com/H27qafMaAg
Headlines
Men’s soccer adds program alumni to team staff, via IDS -- Link
Anthony Leal is the Latest Homegrown Talent to Choose IU, via The Hoosier Network -- Link
Big Ten Power Rankings: Offseason edition (v 2), via Inside The Hall -- Link
New Avenatti motion alleges Nike's apparent willingness to pay Zion Williamson, Romeo Langford, via Yahoo Finance -- Link
----
