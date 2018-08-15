Ticker
football

Hoosier Daily: August 15

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Tweets of the Day

Quote of the Day

"I like, No. 1, that we protected the football. We had no turnovers, and that was big."
— IU offensive coordinator Mike DeBord on his unit's performance in Sunday's scrimmage.

Headlines:

· Allen looking for Mr. Obvious in QB race, via HSR - LINK

· Allen sets timeline for naming new QB, via CNHI - LINK

· Allen surprises Gavin Everett with scholarship after Tuesday’s practice, via HSR - LINK

----

{{ article.author_name }}