Hoosier Daily: August 15
Tweets of the Day
"It's about having heart. It's about having toughness."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 14, 2018
That is why Gavin Everett is getting a scholarship. pic.twitter.com/eUMRjMfOr8
Thank you to all the coaches that have recruited me through this process. This is my Final 8! #Blessed pic.twitter.com/9ycBNsKn4a— Kadin Shedrick (@kcshedrick) August 15, 2018
"They're all competing, they're all still getting reps & every day is important."— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 15, 2018
We asked @IUCoachSheridan about the QB situation. pic.twitter.com/Fc5Rk9obYf
⬆️ ⬆️ ⬆️ #LEO pic.twitter.com/ZmjWwhYzZU— Jacob Robinson (@Jacob_Robinson_) August 14, 2018
Coach @WilliamInge1 talks special teams: "..we have to be at our best when it counts the most." pic.twitter.com/87QXgDVMZF— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 15, 2018
Quote of the Day
Headlines:
· Allen looking for Mr. Obvious in QB race, via HSR - LINK
· Allen sets timeline for naming new QB, via CNHI - LINK
· Allen surprises Gavin Everett with scholarship after Tuesday’s practice, via HSR - LINK
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.